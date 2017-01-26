Login | Sign Up
Announcing The Tom's Hardware Best PC Builds 2017 Update

by
12 Comments

The Best PC Builds. Our title is practically self-explanatory. Unlike the System Builder Marathon, these configurations are not chosen by Tom's Hardware's editors. They are submitted and selected by our forum members based on defined pricing tiers. Every so often, we ask the community for its help picking parts based on performance and features for the price.

It's a new year, and although certain parts of the industry could be labeled as stagnant (yes I'm looking at you CPUs), there has been drastic progress in form factors and distribution. With the introduction of "mini" graphics cards such as the Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1070 Mini ITX and the ZOTAC GeForce GTX 1060 Mini, as well as the near standard requisite of space for full sized graphics cards, mini-ITX is now a viable form factor for any budget. The coming advent of true on-demand streaming from the likes of Nvidia further solidifies the mainstreaming of m-ITX. And so, for the first time ever, mini-ITX and SFX builds may compete in every single budget category. Are you up to the challenge?

The submission period will run until Friday, February 15, so be sure to post your submissions by that date. Please be sure to read and follow the rules in each submission thread. Your build can and will be disqualified if you do not follow the rules. Here are links to all eight of our build categories:

$500 Budget Build

$750 Budget Build

$1,000 Budget Build

$1,250 Budget Build

$1,500 Budget Build

$2,000 Budget Build

$2,500 Budget Build

Unlimited Budget Build

Good luck and may the best build win!

  • Olle P
    Why not have a category where OS, monitor, headset, keyboard and mouse must be included?
    It's more interesting I one has to balance the cost of the monitor vs the cost of the graphics card.

    Also having a plan for later additions (as more money become available) should be endorsed, especially for the low budget builds. (Like: I have barely enough money right now but must buy a complete, new, functional computer. In a few months I'll have money for some upgrades to make it better.)
  • Onus
    Olle P, when I have been a judge in past "Best Builds" competitions, an upgrade path is definitely one of the criteria I use.

    The one thing I see missing here is "purpose." A $500 build that is optimized for gaming will be very different from a $500 build optimized for content-creation.
  • _Johnny5
    Anonymous said:
    Olle P, when I have been a judge in past "Best Builds" competitions, an upgrade path is definitely one of the criteria I use.

    The one thing I see missing here is "purpose." A $500 build that is optimized for gaming will be very different from a $500 build optimized for content-creation.

    I am passing these suggestions to the editorial staff for consideration of future best builds. Generally, the Tom's Hardware Best PC Builds feature is a competition over the best gaming rigs. Tom's Hardware is a computer hardware enthusiast website, and as such we are looking for the best enthusiast builds. Use this as guidance for your submissions.
