Announcing The Tom's Hardware Best PC Builds 2017 Update
The Best PC Builds. Our title is practically self-explanatory. Unlike the System Builder Marathon, these configurations are not chosen by Tom's Hardware's editors. They are submitted and selected by our forum members based on defined pricing tiers. Every so often, we ask the community for its help picking parts based on performance and features for the price.
It's a new year, and although certain parts of the industry could be labeled as stagnant (yes I'm looking at you CPUs), there has been drastic progress in form factors and distribution. With the introduction of "mini" graphics cards such as the Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1070 Mini ITX and the ZOTAC GeForce GTX 1060 Mini, as well as the near standard requisite of space for full sized graphics cards, mini-ITX is now a viable form factor for any budget. The coming advent of true on-demand streaming from the likes of Nvidia further solidifies the mainstreaming of m-ITX. And so, for the first time ever, mini-ITX and SFX builds may compete in every single budget category. Are you up to the challenge?
The submission period will run until Friday, February 15, so be sure to post your submissions by that date. Please be sure to read and follow the rules in each submission thread. Your build can and will be disqualified if you do not follow the rules. Here are links to all eight of our build categories:
Good luck and may the best build win!
It's more interesting I one has to balance the cost of the monitor vs the cost of the graphics card.
Also having a plan for later additions (as more money become available) should be endorsed, especially for the low budget builds. (Like: I have barely enough money right now but must buy a complete, new, functional computer. In a few months I'll have money for some upgrades to make it better.)
The one thing I see missing here is "purpose." A $500 build that is optimized for gaming will be very different from a $500 build optimized for content-creation.
I am passing these suggestions to the editorial staff for consideration of future best builds. Generally, the Tom's Hardware Best PC Builds feature is a competition over the best gaming rigs. Tom's Hardware is a computer hardware enthusiast website, and as such we are looking for the best enthusiast builds. Use this as guidance for your submissions.
If I'm going for the most bang for the buck, then I think everyone would just choose a free Linux dist, regardless if they've actually did the build & tested it to make sure graphics/wireless/whatever works on that OS. You can't beat saving $100-199 in the Windows license & using it for better hardware.
So I think it makes perfect sense to eliminate something that would just be an argument between those who chose Windows vs something that didn't cost anything.
That doesn't make any sense. 90% of AAA titles coming out don't have Linux support. Why would you built the best of the best gaming computer if you didn't plan on using it to play the latest and greatest games?
So now you're asking every user to submit a build with an additional $100 Windows distribution license on top of their submission. If everyone were to add an additional $100 it would do nothing to distinguish their builds.
I'm not asking anyone to do anything. I was responding to 2Be's response of why it is necessary to have Windows as a base OS as an enthusiast gamer. Whether or not to put it in the build is irrelevant. As you said, it's a static cost so it doesn't make sense to account for it across the board.
Heh heh... see, you've already proven my point. I don't disagree with what you said, but not adding the OS removes these types of arguments, and you focus on the best hardware bang for the buck.
This should be your prime directive when submitting best builds.
Hello Olle P,
This is an interesting idea, but one we have opted to not put into action for the following reasons.
1. We prefer to keep the builds generalized. This makes it easier for system builders to take a build submission and customize it further to fit their needs. These additional components to the system requirements would also raise costs and create greater budget constraints while picking core hardware. Even if we did include them, most build submissions would likely use the least expensive entry in each new category to save additional funds for the core hardware.
2. The headset in particular doesn't really need to be included. It has no impact on the system's functionality, and it is an extra that not everyone will want to have.
3. The display is also not particularly needed. A decent quality 1080p display usually runs around $100. If a system builder has the extra funds, there are several excellent choices that can be made there depending on the computer owner's needs. If there isn't room in the budget for that, most people nowadays also own flat-panel TVs that will work as a computer display. Older CRT displays are also usually available for next to nothing, as no one particularly wants them anymore. As there are so many possible alternatives to buying a display, it doesn't make much sense to add it in here as a system requirement. You can check here for more about displays.
4. The OS would make sense, but a copy of Windows usually runs about $100. Adding it to the build requirements would essentially just boost costs by about $100. Either that or it could make component picking a lot more difficult if we didn't raise the budget on each build. Plus, there are free alternatives like Linux. Not many will opt to use Linux, but a few will. No reason to decide for them.
5. Keyboard and mouse are obviously a necessity, but a lot of people probably have a keyboard or mouse sitting around they can use. Plus, the two can be purchased for about $15 together if you don't own one. It wouldn't have much of an impact.
As for the ability to upgrade later, essentially all of the systems can have their GPU, RAM, and storage upgraded. They may feature support for future CPU upgrades, but if you purchase a Skylake Core i5/i7 for example, it is unlikely you will purchase a next gen. CPU for that system. You get diminished returns on your investment, as your costs increase for a minor increase in performance. If you have below a Core i5, even if the motherboard doesn't support next gen CPUs there is sufficient room for future upgrades.
We appreciate hearing your thoughts on this matter, but just feel it is best to leave those components out of the builds at this time.
