Zotac Readies GTX 1060 Mini And AMP Edition Graphics Cards

Zotac GeForce GTX 1060 Mini

As the July 19 release of the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 quickly approaches, Nvidia’s board partners are hard at work preparing their variants of the GPU for the launch. So far, we're aware of models from MSI, Gigabyte, Asus and Inno3D. Zotac is putting the final touches on two compact GeForce GTX 1060 cards, for its Mini and AMP Edition product lines.

Zotac GeForce GTX 1060 Mini

The smaller of Zotac’s two new cards is the Zotac GeForce GTX 1060 Mini. This fairly short GPU measures 6.85 inches long, and it has a thermal solution consisting of a single 90 mm fan attached to an aluminum heatsink.

Zotac’s other new graphics card, the Zotac GeForce GTX 1060 AMP Edition, is considerably longer at 8.27 inches. Zotac opted to use its IceStorm thermal solution on this GPU, which consists of a series of 8 mm copper heatpipes connected to a copper base plate and an aluminum heatsink. There are also two 90 mm fans that work to actively cool the GPU.

Zotac GeForce GTX 1060 AMP Edition

Depending on the thermal conditions of the card, these fans will adjust their speed dynamically, and they will shut off when the GPU is cool enough to keep the system relatively quiet.

Zotac didn’t offer clock speeds, but the AMP Edition card will come factory overclocked above Nvidia’s Founder’s Edition specs. The company also didn’t say exactly when these GPUs will be released nor how much they would cost. It also failed to provide any pictures of the graphics cards, although the AMP Edition should look relatively similar to the Zotac GeForce GTX 1070 AMP Edition that uses the same cooler.

At earliest, expect to see these GPUs show up on July 19.

Update, 7/11/16, 11:00am PT: Zotac sent us additional details on these two GPUs. In addition to pictures, we also have exact measurements of the GPUs and their clock speed information. The image of the Zotac GTX 1070 AMP Edition has also been removed.