Asus Teases Three Forthcoming GTX 1060 Graphics Cards

Nvidia officially announced the GeForce GTX 1060. The cards come out later this month, and partners are already starting to tease their upcoming releases. Asus revealed that it will launch three GTX 1060 models but was tight-lipped on the details. When we pressed, we were told we’ll have to wait until the official launch.

For what it's worth, here’s what we know so far: Asus has three cards coming, including the overclocked ROG Strix model, which appears to have the same cooler as the GTX 1070 and 1080 Strix models. The image that Asus released shows an Aura logo next to the ROG Strix name, so you can expect the same RGB lighting that is found on the higher-end cards.

The image also reveals a Turbo model with a blower-style fan and a Dual model, which (you guessed it) includes two fans. Asus doesn’t offer the Dual cooler on the GTX 1070 or GTX 1080, so we’re not sure if these cards will be overclocked or not. We suspect the Turbo model will be based on Nvidia’s Founder’s Edition specifications because that’s what Asus did with the GTX 1080 Turbo.

We expect to hear more about these cards on July 19 when the GTX 1060 officially hits the market.

  • Yuka 07 July 2016 17:58
    Talk about overkill for the ROG, haha.

    I like the "dual". Looks like it will do the job just fine if you have good airflow.

    Cheers!
  • SylentVyper 07 July 2016 18:56
    Edit: Nevermind, I'm dumb.
  • bramahon 08 July 2016 05:59
    Didn't notice when Strix had become part of ROG line-up, ditching the owl and all..
  • Bart_6 08 July 2016 07:41
    I like how the media continues to suggest ASUS has a card x coming out but do a search and you find that nobody has them and distributors are price gouging, some places more than double the MSRP fed by Nvidia during it's promotional material regarding the 1080..

    Once I discovered the insanely priced due to purposely engineered stock shortage to create demand and low supply has me all but turned off on upgrading until they all come clean
  • Just4gamerstube 08 July 2016 11:52
    Tell me about it. Even On newegg the 1070 is price a 100$ over what they said it would be. I'm not paying almost 500$ for a card that was supposed to be 379$$$$$$$$
  • spartans1551 08 July 2016 14:35
    Is a triple fan really necessary for a -60 model?
  • Just4gamerstube 08 July 2016 17:01
    18245091 said:
    Is a triple fan really necessary for a -60 model?

    No not really. You only ever really need 2 Fans. 3 Fans are basically for Atheistic. More fans doesn't always mean better cooling.

  • jwl3 11 July 2016 06:22
    So the paper launch for this will be this month? Which means it should be available at Newegg in 2020, like the 1070 and 1080 right?
  • Just4gamerstube 12 July 2016 20:34
    18259249 said:
    So the paper launch for this will be this month? Which means it should be available at Newegg in 2020, like the 1070 and 1080 right?

    I love how Newegg is charging almost a 100$ more than what they said at the conference. The 1070 was Supposed to be priced at $379 and the 1080 at $599.99 What Lies lol

