Asus GTX 1070 Strix Features DirectCU III Cooler, Too

It's launch day for Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1070, and Founder’s Edition cards are already on the market (and selling out) from many of the top OEMs. Along with the initial reference offerings, companies such as MSI, Colorful and EVGA are announcing versions of the GPU with aftermarket cooling and higher clock speeds. Now, Asus joins the fray with two Strix-edition GTX 1070 graphics cards.

The Asus Strix GTX 1070 cards are almost identical to the company’s Strix GTX 1080 cards in appearance, with three Aura-LED fans, an angular design, and DirectCU Cooling III. Side by side, you wouldn’t be able tell the difference between the 1080 and the 1070 Stix-edition GPUs.

Product Strix-GTX1070-08G-Gaming Strix-GTX1070-8G-Gaming Base Clock - 1,632 MHz (Gaming Mode)- 1,657 MHz (OC Mode) 1,506 MHz Boost Clock - 1,835 MHz (Gaming Mode)- 1,860 MHz (OC Mode) 1,683 MHz CUDA Cores 1920 1920 Memory Clock 8 Gbps 8 Gbps Memory Interface 256-bit 256-bit Outputs - HDMI 2.0 x2- DisplayPort 1.4 x2- DVI-D - HDMI 2.0 x2- DisplayPort 1.4 x2- DVI-D Dimensions (L x W x H) 11.73 x 5.28 x 1.57 inches 11.73 x 5.28 x 1.57 inches Price $449.99 $429.99

The Asus Strix GeForce GTX 1070 has two models; one matches the Founder’s Edition clock speeds, and the other card is overclocked with two different modes of operation (it also costs more). Both Stix GTX 1070 cards offer plenty of output options, with two HDMI 2.0 ports, two DisplayPort 1.4 interfaces and a DVI-D port.

As part of Asus’s Beyond VR Ready program, the GTX 1070 Strix cards tout performance exceeding the requirements for exceptional VR performance, and the dual HDMI outputs are a welcome feature for enthusiasts that had to reserve the one HDMI port on their previous-generation GPUs for a VR HMD.

You can order the Asus Strix GeForce GTX 1070 sometime next week, and the base model rings up for $429.99. The OC edition will cost $449.99.

