MSI Reveals Four GeForce GTX 1070 Model Lines

By  

MSI isn’t messing around with Nvidia’s Pascal GPUs. The company launched four different lines of GTX 1080 cards with a total of six models, and now the company has revealed its initial GTX 1070 offerings, which cover the same four product branches.

For starters, there's the GeForce GTX 1070 Aero 8G, which features a classic radial fan blower-style cooler. The Aero card eschews flashy lights and colored accents for a more subdued basic black design with a single silver accent. The Aero will come in overclocked and reference clock configurations.

If the blower cooler isn’t your cup of tea, MSI is offering the GeForce GTX 1070 Armor 8G OC, which includes MSI’s Armor 2X cooler. The dual fan cooler features the same TORX fan technology found on the company’s Twin Frozer V coolers, and it has a baseplate to help transfer heat from the memory. The Armor 2X cooler also features MSI’s Zero Frozr technology, which shuts the fans down when the GPU isn’t under heavy load. The Armor will be offered in reference and overclocked models. 

MSI is also looking out for gamers who want to guarantee that their prized graphics hardware remains as cool as possible. The company has extended the Sea Hawk line to include the lower priced GTX 1070. The previous generation Sea Hawk card was strictly limited to the GeForce GTX 980 Ti. The Sea Hawk cooler is a hybrid design that combines the shroud and radial fan from MSI’s Aero cooler with Corsair’s H55 closed loop liquid cooler.

The GeForce GTX 1070 Gaming X 8G is the king of MSI’s current GTX 1070 lineup. The company engineered this card for overclocking. It features a completely custom PCB design with 10-phase voltage regulation modules (VRM), Military Class 4 components and an additional 6-pin power connector.

The Gaming X includes a new Twin Frozr VI cooler that offers better cooling than the previous version, thanks to its double ball bearing TORX Fan 2.0 fans. The new fan blade is designed to increase air pressure by as much as 22 percent. The TORX Fans direct air through the large heatsink, which contains an array of 8mm square copper heat pipes. MSI also included a nickel-plated copper baseplate that helps transfer the heat from the memory chips directly to the heatsink. There's also a full cover backplate.

The Twin Frozr VI cooler also features some lighting effects. The front of the card has several red accent pieces around one of the fans that lights up in red when the card is powered on. The logo found at the top of the card lights up as well, but it gives you RGB options.

MSI has not revealed the detailed specifications of each model, but there will be reference clock and overclocked Aero and Armor models, and the Sea Hawk X and Gaming X 8G models will have higher clock speeds than the overclocked Aero and Armor cards.

NameGTX 1070 GAMING X 8GGTX 1070 SEA HAWK XGTX 1070 ARMOR 8G OCGTX 1070 ARMOR 8GGTX 1070 AERO 8G OCGTX 1070 AERO 8G
GPUGP104-400GP104-200GP104-200GP104-200GP104-200GP104-200
Memory size/type8GB GDDR58GB GDDR58GB GDDR58GB GDDR58GB GDDR58GB GDDR5
Thermal designTwinFrozr VICorsair H55 Hydro CoolerArmor 2XArmor 2XAERO exhaustAERO exhaust
BackplateYesYesNoNoNoNo
LEDYes (RGB)YesNoNoYesYes
ConnectivityDisplayPort x 3 / HDMI / DL-DVI-D
Dimensions279 x 140 x 42 mmCard: 270 x 111 x 40 mm279 x 140 x 37 mm279 x 140 x 37 mm269 x 111 x 35 mm269 x 111 x 35 mm
Cooler: 151 x 120 x 52 mm

18 Comments Comment from the forums
  • cats_Paw 10 June 2016 07:44
    I am more interested in full cover block for 1070. If I am going to WC a GPU, id rather not have the stock fan in there as well for noise.
    Reply
  • Alan Caldwell 10 June 2016 09:13
    Waiting for the reviews!
    Reply
  • Ionlydothis 10 June 2016 09:25
    Will they be as ridiculously overpriced as their 1080 counterparts? $720 USD for a MSI Gaming X 1080 that we all know doesn't provide any more overclocking than any other base level AIB with a two or more fan cooler.

    I was expecting to go with MSI this time but after that bushleague nonsense, nooooooooope. It's not like their Lightning 980 Ti. So they have no business gouging like that for nothing.
    Reply
  • none12345 10 June 2016 10:05
    Is this the shotgun approach? They dont know what to make, so they just throw 1 of everything into the pot? Why not just make 1 good design.
    Reply
  • tbjamies 10 June 2016 12:08
    Anyone know why they are different GPU's? GP104-200 vs GP104-400?
    Reply
  • grimfox 10 June 2016 12:11
    One size does not fit all. I like the idea of the SeaHawk but IIRC it's not been any quieter than a standard after market cooler Maybe the low power requirements of the 1070 will result in something especially cool and quiet but I doubt it. I'd rather get a full coverage block and water cool, if I could find a card that was cheap enough.
    Reply
  • spookyman 10 June 2016 12:21
    Wonder if it will have the memory issues like the 970 did?
    Reply
  • Et____ 10 June 2016 12:34
    i would love to have card models advertised as "silent" and "power house" instead of aero and twinfrozr ... just a thought
    Reply
  • firefoxx04 10 June 2016 13:52
    Audio ads? Definitely using ad blocker now. Sorry Toms.
    Reply
  • cfortney 10 June 2016 15:51
    I'll probably be sticking with reference cards from here on out if possible. I probably won't switch from my 970 until I absolutely have to, but I put together a really cramped little mini ITX PC recently and the reference style cards don't blow hot air all over the rest of my system, which is pretty important in this situation. And they look cool in my opinion.
    Reply