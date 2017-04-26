Unity Engine Beta Update Supports Nvidia VRWorks

According to Nvidia, adding VRWorks to titles created with the Unity Engine will be significantly easier thanks to the recently released Unity 2017.1.0 Beta 2. Although Unity is one of the most popular game engines for VR development, Nvidia also stated that the Unity Engine is an important tool for other interactive experiences such as film, medical, tourism, design, education, and training, as well.

The VRWorks suite of developer tools is a comprehensive suite of APIs, libraries, and engines that are now available as a plugin in the Unity 2017.1.b2 update. Nvidia said that this provides developers an easy path to taking advantage of the SDK in their games and VR experiences. Unity Engine now includes plugins for Nvidia VRWorks technologies such as Multi-Res Shading, Lens Matched Shading, Single Pass Stereo, and VR SLI. You can learn more about each of these technologies on Nvidia's VRWorks webpage.

The Unity Engine beta update can be downloaded from Nvidia's developer blog. The Nvidia VRWorks and Unity user guide can be found here.

From the Unity website: