Login | Sign Up
Search

QQC Q-Swap Power Bank Tear-Down

by
  • -
  • -
  • -
  • -
  • -
  • -
  • -
  • -
  • -
  • -
  • -
  • -
  • -
  • -
  • -
  • -
  • -
  • -
  • -
  • -
  • -
  • -
  • -
  • -
  • -
  • -
  • -
  • -
  • -
  • -
  • -
  • -
  • -
  • -
  • -
  • -
  • -
  • -
  • -
  • -
  • Latest in Peripherals
    Best Deals
    Best Picks

    Best Deals

    by
    Leap Motion Interaction Engine Gains Motion Controller Support As Beta Ends
    News

    Leap Motion Interaction Engine Gains Motion Controller Support As Beta Ends

    by
    Samsung Has Three New Curved Q-Dot HDR Gaming Displays Available For Pre-Order
    News

    Samsung Has Three New Curved Q-Dot HDR Gaming Displays Available For Pre-Order

    by
    Valve Pushes SteamVR Home Beta To Everyone
    News

    Valve Pushes SteamVR Home Beta To Everyone

    by
    Disposable Hygienic Vive Covers For Tradeshows, Group Events, VR Arcades? Yes Please
    News

    Disposable Hygienic Vive Covers For Tradeshows, Group Events, VR Arcades? Yes Please

    by
    First Manned Mission To Mars Is A Virtual One, And You Can Tag Along
    News

    First Manned Mission To Mars Is A Virtual One, And You Can Tag Along

    by

A Wild Power Bank Appears!

Picture 1 of 41

Have you ever heard of QQC? There's a good chance that this is the first time you've seen the brand mentioned. I hadn’t either until our editor-in-chief forwarded an e-mail from QQC’s marketing team asking if Tom’s Hardware would be interested in reviewing its Q-Swap.

What is the Q-Swap? It is a modular power bank based on 5200mAh Li-ion batteries (with a built-in charger) that snap into the “Q-Boost” frame, which provides the 5V type-A port for charging gadgets. The idea is that you can carry multiple battery packs for added run-time without the redundant bulk of boost circuitry and type-A ports in each of them. Sounds reasonable enough.

MORE: SilverStone PB06 USB Power Bank Tear-Down

MORE: Best Deals

Box

Picture 2 of 41

There isn’t much to see on the front of the packaging, other than the brand’s logo and product name. Around back, we are treated to a simple graphic showing how the battery snaps in and out of the frame, and how cables get plugged into it for charging or normal use.

Since this 10,400mAh kit is made up of two 5200mAh batteries, one battery can be charged while the other is in use. How is that better than having two completely independent banks? A typical 5.2Ah power bank has a volume of about 95cm³ while individual Q-Swap batteries have a volume of 63cm³, saving about 33% of the extra bulk per additional 5.2Ah. With the Q-Boost frame on, overall dimensions for the first 5.2Ah are similar.

MORE: SilverStone PB06 USB Power Bank Tear-Down

MORE: Best Deals

Specs

Picture 3 of 41

What are the key benefits? Compatibility with nearly anything under the sun, up to 2.1A charging and discharging, Panasonic cells, capacitive power display trigger, USB cable wear protection from the type-A connector opening flat against the Q-Boost frame, long-life design, and “double the power with half the weight.”

None of those claims are particularly outlandish, except that if you want to carry twice the capacity, you do need to carry twice as many of the 110-gram Q-Cells, which does nearly double the 145-gram carry weight of the first 5.2Ah.

MORE: SilverStone PB06 USB Power Bank Tear-Down

MORE: Best Deals

Packaging

Picture 4 of 41

Opening the box’s cover reveals the Q-Swap’s two batteries and booster slotted in a raised cardboard spacer behind a plastic window. On the inside, we get a reminder that QQC’s focus is “the weight in your hand” rather than the total weight in your backpack or however else you may carry your extra Q-Cells (should you choose to carry any at all). That’s where QQC’s “twice the power, half the weight” comes from: not having to hold the whole 10,400mAh at once as you would with a conventional 10Ah power bank.

As you may already be thinking, you can achieve approximately the same goal by simply carrying two 5.2Ah power banks, albeit at the expense of slightly more total weight and bulk.

MORE: SilverStone PB06 USB Power Bank Tear-Down

MORE: Best Deals

Holding Fast

Picture 5 of 41

When I first opened the package, I noticed some odd resistance but did not pay much attention to it. While extracting the box’s contents, I discovered a pair of surprisingly strong magnet stacks glued in opposite corners. It took me a minute of head-scratching before I realized that these were holding the front cover shut with the help of ferromagnetic inserts embedded in the cover’s corners.

That's a rather expensive packaging choice. I didn't look up the Q-Swap's retail price until half-way through putting this story together, and when I saw its jaw-dropping $120 price tag, the design suddenly made more sense.

MORE: SilverStone PB06 USB Power Bank Tear-Down

MORE: Best Deals

Accessories

Picture 6 of 41

Bundled items include the obligatory instruction leaflet, a very short (21cm/8in-long) type A-to-micro-B cable, and a felt carrying pouch possibly large enough to contain up to four Q-Cells.

MORE: SilverStone PB06 USB Power Bank Tear-Down

MORE: Best Deals

Special Request

Picture 7 of 41

As part of my discussion with QQC to review its product, I asked if it would be possible to provide a unit missing any irreversible assembly steps. QQC was happy to oblige. Included in the generic brown shipping packaging was one Q-Boost and one Q-Cell in separate plastic bags, held together by pieces of adhesive tape instead of factory welds or glue. This makes the tear-down process much simpler, faster, and safer. Had QQC not provided these, I may have ended up crushing the Q-Boost’s electronics while attempting to crack it open due to how the PCB is laid out inside the frame. Poking at a 5Ah lithium battery could also have turned unpleasant.

Two thumbs up from me for the company's transparency here.

MORE: SilverStone PB06 USB Power Bank Tear-Down

MORE: Best Deals

The Q-Cell

Picture 8 of 41

The first of two key components in the Q-Swap kit is the Q-Cell, which has a slight taper from its top to bottom, and tighter corner radii at the bottom edge where the QQC logos reside. This translates to the Q-Cell fitting only one way in the Q-Boost frame. Along the top edge, you can see the dimple from the LED light pipe.

There is no hint of where the "touch" function lies, which compelled me to read the manual in order to figure out how to trigger the charge indicator. A simple dot silk-screened in the corner, opposite the LED, to draw attention there would have made this far more intuitive.

MORE: SilverStone PB06 USB Power Bank Tear-Down

MORE: Best Deals

Q-Cell Contacts

Picture 9 of 41

The Q-Cell’s top side is furnished with four contact slabs and a micro-B charging port. Two of the pads must be battery positive and negative. Due to the risk of shorting these terminals out while they are exposed, I expect some sort of current-limiting circuitry in there and possibly a protocol on the two center pads to enable full power output.

A few simple multimeter measurements reveal that the leftmost pad is likely ground, as it is the most negative pad relative to the other three, while the rightmost pad has to be the positive output as it floats to 4V under no-load condition. The remaining pads are tens of millivolts above the negative terminal, yielding no information about their function.

MORE: SilverStone PB06 USB Power Bank Tear-Down

MORE: Best Deals

Q-Cell Specs

Picture 10 of 41

Unsurprisingly, the battery’s specifications match the packaging: 2.1A at 5V for the charging input, and 5.2Ah and 3.7V for the battery’s effective capacity.

Upon reading “do not short-circuit,” I had a compulsive urge to do the exact opposite. Instead of shorting it outright, though, I connected a discharged capacitor across the presumed power terminals to simulate a momentary short-circuit. The capacitor charged to 4V within one voltmeter refresh interval without visible or audible sparking, which may mean that the output terminals have some form of current limiting, and that getting useful power out of the Q-Cell could be as simple as remaining below its over-current cutoff. While this would be nice tinkering-wise, I would also be wary of carrying loose batteries with always-on output terminals.

MORE: SilverStone PB06 USB Power Bank Tear-Down

MORE: Best Deals

Q-Cell Opened

Picture 11 of 41

Upon popping the cover off of the unassembled Q-Cell, we are greeted by two 18650 cells and a slim circuit board nestled in-between. A second board is stuck vertically behind the contact pad side of the battery at the bottom, held in place by a plastic wedge. Behind that wedge lies a third board hosting the micro-B connector. I would say this is a surprisingly complex mechanical arrangement. A light pipe in the corner guides the status LED’s light to both sides of the Q-Cell.

I’m certain QQC could have found a suitable micro-B connector to fit on the main board, though putting the micro-B on its own board does have the benefit of decoupling mechanical stress, which may make it more reliable.

MORE: SilverStone PB06 USB Power Bank Tear-Down

MORE: Best Deals

Do Touch This

Picture 12 of 41

Once gutted, we can see both the top and bottom covers’ LED holes and small pieces of EMI gasket (tubes of metalized fabric stuffed with spongy material) in mirrored corners. The battery status LED is activated by proximity sensing, and those pads are responsible for increasing the touch feature’s sensitivity. It's a simple, yet effective touch. Of course, this is also one more manufacturing step driving cost up.

MORE: SilverStone PB06 USB Power Bank Tear-Down

MORE: Best Deals

The Q-Cell Cells

Picture 13 of 41

With the right lighting, camera angle, and some editing to increase contrast, we can barely see the Sanyo brand embossed into the cells’ sleeves. If you were about to point out that this contradicts the packaging’s claim of Panasonic cells, Sanyo has been a wholly owned Panasonic subsidiary since 2011. At QQC’s asking price for its Q-Swap kit, we wouldn't tolerate anything less than top-tier cells.

MORE: SilverStone PB06 USB Power Bank Tear-Down

MORE: Best Deals

Q-Cell Electronics

Picture 14 of 41

What lies at the heart of QQC's Q-Swap batteries? A Texas Instrument MSP430 micro-controller in 16QFN packaging runs the show with the assistance of several support components carrying those obnoxious and often undecypherable shorthand codes.

What is an MSP430? Simply, a micro-power 16-bit processor running at up to 16 MHz with proximity sensing features, 2KB of internal flash memory, 128 bytes of RAM, and a 10-bit analog-digital converter for the 2231 (top of its range) variant used here. While this may sound laughable by PC standards, it is strangely overkill for such a simple application.

MORE: SilverStone PB06 USB Power Bank Tear-Down

MORE: Best Deals

Q-Cell Soldering

Picture 15 of 41

The soldering quality is generally good, though solder joint appearance is somewhat inconsistent between components, and even between the pads/pins of the same component on account of having slightly too much solder. Instead of slightly concave fillets from PCB pad edges to component contacts, the excess solder has a tendency to ball up on the affected joints. This is most evident around the QFN chip pictured here.

With that said, I’d rather have slightly too much solder, which may not look pretty under high magnification but is otherwise harmless, than being short by any amount and have a much higher likelihood of mechanically weak or intermittent connections.

MORE: SilverStone PB06 USB Power Bank Tear-Down

MORE: Best Deals

Q-Cell Contact, Inside Story

Picture 16 of 41

The Q-Cell’s contact slabs are soldered directly to the back of the board. As is common with battery packs, the first and last contacts are indeed battery (pack) negative and positive, while the pads designated D_P and D_N make it look like some form of differential signaling may be going on between the cell and frame.

In the bottom-right corner of the board, you can see the wire connecting the board to the cells’ negative terminal. Although you may not be able to tell at this picture’s resolution, the wire got tinned with just enough solder that the strands’ shape still shows through. We don't see perfect tinning like that very often. Of course, one sample isn’t enough to know whether this is a lucky accident or the norm.

MORE: SilverStone PB06 USB Power Bank Tear-Down

MORE: Best Deals

Q-Cell Charging Board

Picture 17 of 41

What do we find on that little charging board? It looks like a typical Li-ion charger arrangement. Starting from the cells’ negative terminals spot-welded to a metal strip on the left then soldered to the board, there is what appears to be a disconnect FET in leadless SO-8 packaging, a smaller control chip to the right with its handful of passive components to set limits, one “large” ceramic capacitor for the hidden switching regulator’s output, and its two tiny inductors that must be connected in parallel to handle 2.1A, as their wiring is approximately 0.18mm in diameter, or AWG #33.

To use such small filter components, the switching regulator’s operating frequency must lie somewhere beyond 1 MHz.

MORE: SilverStone PB06 USB Power Bank Tear-Down

MORE: Best Deals

Sensing Curiosity

Picture 18 of 41

As is customary with lithium cells in responsibly-designed devices, a temperature sensor connected to the main board is tucked away and taped between cells. I would have expected this sensor to tie into the charger board instead, since monitoring temperature is more critical during charging to detect an overcharged or failing cell before something unpleasant happen. Good cells seldom fail during discharge unless they are grossly overloaded long enough to overheat. That shouldn't happen here, so long as the Q-Cell has sane current limits.

At first, I thought the white wire might be an enable signal for the controller to shut down the charger on overheat. One quick measurement revealed that it is simply a 5V USB feed for the main board.

MORE: SilverStone PB06 USB Power Bank Tear-Down

MORE: Best Deals

Under The Q-Cell Charger Board

Picture 19 of 41

Seeing how power from the micro-B connector went straight to the narrow board between the two cells with no semiconductor in the immediate area, I desoldered one end of the board to have a peek at what lurked beneath.

Predictably enough, the only things hidden under there are two more ceramic capacitors at the input and a Li-ion switching charging controller. According to the only info sheet I could find about it, the ηETA6003 is capable of handling charging currents up to 2.5A at up to 95% efficiency and switching frequencies up to 3 MHz.

To help the tiny regulator cope with waste heat, a wedge of thermal pad material fills the gap between the two cells to help the chip leverage its cells as heat sinks.

MORE: SilverStone PB06 USB Power Bank Tear-Down

MORE: Best Deals

Charging Current

Picture 20 of 41

When I first charged the unassembled Q-Cell, I noticed the charging current rapidly dropping from 2.1A to 1.6A as its inductors became unbearably hot. Tapping my fingers on the inductors to cool them down caused the charging current to momentarily rise back to 2.1A. Charging the factory-new sealed cells produced a drop all the way to 1.3A from the same initial 2.1A shown here, albeit without the Q-Cell’s case developing any noticeable hot spot.

Since tap heat-sinking the bare inductors had such an immediate and significant effect on charging current, I suspect QQC could have used inductors with bifilar wiring to reduce I2R and skin effect losses.

MORE: SilverStone PB06 USB Power Bank Tear-Down

MORE: Best Deals

Q-Boost Frame

Picture 21 of 41

Did the name inspire the shape or did the shape inspire the name? Either way, if you were still wondering how Q-Swap relates to the actual product, I believe this image is self-explanatory.

The thin Q-Boost frame has a pair of tiny tabs on its long walls that lock onto Q-Cells with a satisfying click and hold them with a reasonable amount of force. The fit between the frame and cell is quite snug, which is necessary for the cell to make good contact with the frame’s pads at the bottom. On the other side of the contact area, we have the type-A socket opening sideways from the Q’s tail.

With no cell inserted, the long walls feel flimsy. Insert a battery, though, as I presume these are intended to be carried, and they may survive being accidentally sat on sideways.

MORE: SilverStone PB06 USB Power Bank Tear-Down

MORE: Best Deals

Q-Boost Open Frame

Picture 22 of 41

Now here’s a somewhat puzzling first look at the Q-Boost frame’s internals. From the exterior shape, you may have expected the electronics to be tucked away in the connector and contact pad areas. But this picture shows the space immediately next to the type-A socket to be empty. If you pay close attention to the type-A connector and follow the PCB edge, you can see it extend into the side wall all the way to the cell retention clip.

Locating electronics into hollow walls is one way of saving space.

MORE: SilverStone PB06 USB Power Bank Tear-Down

MORE: Best Deals

Q-Boost Cell Retention

Picture 23 of 41

Whereas a budget-oriented manufacturer would likely have molded the retention tabs directly into the frame and relied on the frame’s flex to hold the cell in, QQC went with separate plastic tabs powered by tiny springs on each side. To top that off, a metal insert in the frame prevents the spring from eventually wearing its way through the outer wall it rests against.

As far as plastic housings go, no expense was spared here.

MORE: SilverStone PB06 USB Power Bank Tear-Down

MORE: Best Deals

Q-Boost Innards

Picture 24 of 41

The attention to detail continues with a mechanical support frame around the type-A connector to help lock it in place, a rubber strip on a piece of phenolic cardboard to provide pressure for the cell contacts, and a thin rubber strip to hold things in place for assembly. As an interesting design twist, the Q-Boost’s circuit board is so thin that QQC could afford to build the whole thing as a single piece, then bend the board’s contact area into place to eliminate wiring between boards.

While chips on flat flex cable (FFC) are commonplace, I believe this is my first time seeing a manufacturer flex a regular (albeit thin) circuit board.

MORE: SilverStone PB06 USB Power Bank Tear-Down

MORE: Best Deals

Flattened Q-Boost

Picture 25 of 41

I gingerly straightened the Q-Boost’s board to have a flat look at it, as if freshly cut off from the manufacturing panel. Shockingly enough, there is next to nothing on it. We have a one-microhenry inductor next to a QFN-style 6939, which must be a boost converter with integrated drivers, an SOT25 93F04 also found in the Q-Cell, which may be a linear voltage regulator, an SOT343 ML23 that I suspect is a One-Wire device based on how the Q-Cell’s D_P signal gets routed straight to its immediate neighborhood, and a SOT26 FT4KPK that connects to the type-A port’s data lines, likely making it a charging mode detection chip. I could not find definitive matches for any of these.

I was expecting some form of processor to talk with the Q-Cell’s micro-controller.

MORE: SilverStone PB06 USB Power Bank Tear-Down

MORE: Best Deals

Q-Boost SMD Soldering

Picture 26 of 41

Soldering uniformity looks a lot better in the Q-Boost than the Q-Cell, with no excess solder balling up on the pads or component leads. Solder balling around the 6939 is more subtle than it was on the Q-Cell’s QFN, and the 0603/0402 components have the characteristic uniform concave filleting with full pad coverage. Did QQC use a thinner solder paste stencil for this board?

MORE: SilverStone PB06 USB Power Bank Tear-Down

MORE: Best Deals

Q-Boost Through-Hole Soldering

Picture 27 of 41

While the SMD-side soldering looked very good, the type-A connector’s soldering is slightly worse. Although the joints themselves look fine, there is leftover solder flux on the board that lint gets stuck to. And embedded in that solidified flux are a few tiny solder globules like the one circled in red, along with a smaller one further to its right. These could become a short-circuit hazard if they ever broke loose from the flux.

I doubt the Q-Frame will ever get hot enough to liquefy the flux and free the globules, but I would have preferred that they both went away in the ultrasonic cleaner.

MORE: SilverStone PB06 USB Power Bank Tear-Down

MORE: Best Deals

Missed Opportunity

Picture 28 of 41

I mentioned earlier that the combination of taper and different corner radii on the Q-Cell made it impossible to insert the cell incorrectly. I found one practical disadvantage to this: if you could insert the Q-Cell rotated 180° so its contacts faced away from the Q-Frame contacts, then you could use the Q-Frame as a Q-Cell contact cover, greatly reducing the risk of shorting the exposed Q-Cell contacts and eliminating the live Q-Frame type-A port when not in use.

MORE: SilverStone PB06 USB Power Bank Tear-Down

MORE: Best Deals

Q-Cell Charging Circuit

Picture 29 of 41

Remember how I said I’d expect the charging regulator to operate somewhere north of 1 MHz? Here I am measuring the regulator’s output ripples and there are effectively none to speak of. All we see are the chip’s very fast switching transients, which demonstrate irregular intervals as short as 300ns and as long as 1µs. There may be a feedback loop stability issue going on.

This sort of artifact is no good for efficiency due to increased transistor switching and inductor losses. That might explain the unbearably hot inductors.

MORE: SilverStone PB06 USB Power Bank Tear-Down

MORE: Best Deals

Q-Cell Output Liveliness Test

Picture 30 of 41

One question I brought up earlier was whether or not getting power out of the Q-Cell might be as simple as hooking it up. For safety reasons, I expected output current to be extremely limited (say, 10mA) until some sort of handshake was completed.

In order to determine which one was correct, I connected a 20W halogen bulb across the battery terminals and the bulb lit up to a dim orange glow, drawing 930mA in the process.

There's no secret handshake here; just remain below the over-current cut-off.

MORE: SilverStone PB06 USB Power Bank Tear-Down

MORE: Best Deals

Q-Cell Short-Circuit Behavior

Picture 31 of 41

How high does the Q-Cell’s short-circuit current go, and how quickly does it disconnect its output when such a short happens? To find out, I shorted the pack’s contacts with a 0.1Ω resistor and recorded the cell’s response with an oscilloscope. Since I = V / R and R = 0.1, the current is the same as the voltage multiplied by ten. Here, we see the Q-Cell putting out roughly 22.5A for 9.5ms before cutting off its output.

At first, I thought the not-quite-vertical rise meant that the Q-Cell had some sort of current rise rate limit. Then I realized that it may simply be my ceramic wire-wound resistor acting as an inductor.

Let’s see what happens with a beefier resistor.

MORE: SilverStone PB06 USB Power Bank Tear-Down

MORE: Best Deals

Short-Circuit Behavior, Take-II

Picture 32 of 41

For this second take, I upgraded to a 0.005Ω shunt resistor to eliminate it as a significant current limiter. I also tracked voltages from the 18650 cells’ negative to cell positive, PACK_N and PACK_P to see how far the cell voltage drops, what the absolute current limit actually is, how much quicker the current limit kicks in, and what the current limit is acting on.

Upon contact, the cell voltage drops from 4.2V to 2.5V while PACK_N rises to 2V, telling us that over-current protection is low-side switched. From the  ~400mV difference from PACK_P to PACK_N, we can also deduce that about 80A are flowing through the resistor for the first 800µs, going down from there until it cuts off near the 1.4ms mark. This was enough energy to create a weak spot-weld between my resistor and the Q-Cell contacts.

MORE: SilverStone PB06 USB Power Bank Tear-Down

MORE: Best Deals

Hunting For The Q-Cell’s Limit

Picture 33 of 41

After charging the packs overnight, I used a simple adjustable shunt to slowly ramp current up from 0A to the cut-off current while writing down terminal voltages along the way. On the unassembled pack, I also recorded raw cell voltages to determine how much resistance the Q-Cell’s wiring and electronics added. The gap between cell and contact voltage increased by approximately 80mV per ampere, translating to an effective circuit resistance of 80mΩ, or about twice as much as a typical 5A e-fuse. That’s enough to rob you of about 3% of the cell’s capacity.

My unassembled Q-Cell cut off a hair above 5A, while my two factory-assembled units cut off at 5.6A and 5.8A.

MORE: SilverStone PB06 USB Power Bank Tear-Down

MORE: Best Deals

Q-Boost Output Waveform

Picture 34 of 41

What does the Q-Boost output look like? It operates at a switching frequency of about 1 MHz while putting out 2A at 5.03V (it looks like 4.2V here due to wiring losses) and about 30mVpp worth of ripples. Needless to say, I would have been very disappointed if a $120 power bank fell short of its 2.1A rating like most units from my cheap 12V USB adapter round-up last year.

Although 30mVpp is fine, seeing only two out of six populated capacitor footprints on the Q-Boost’s board tells me that the engineers behind it originally aimed for much lower ripples. Let’s see what happens if I outfit my unassembled Q-Boost with some extra caps.

MORE: SilverStone PB06 USB Power Bank Tear-Down

MORE: Best Deals

Modded Output Waveform

Picture 35 of 41

I meant to add some 1µF 0603 capacitors like those already in place, but then realized that I had already plucked two capacitors from a strip of 0805 parts instead of 0603s. How much difference does 2µF of extra output filtering capacitance make? Ripples went down from ~32mVpp to ~25mVpp, which is only about 20% better. To get a more significant improvement, I would need to wack a 10µF capacitor in there. Unfortunately, the only ones I have are standard 1210 size and aren’t going to fit.

Practically speaking, 30mVpp is well within “don’t care” territory for USB power, and there is little point in obsessing over it beyond the nagging feeling that it could have been better with $0.02 worth of parts.

MORE: SilverStone PB06 USB Power Bank Tear-Down

MORE: Best Deals

Q-Boost Output Regulation

Picture 36 of 41

While the Q-Boost’s 120mVpp noise under no-load condition may not look pretty due to the regulator operating in pulse-skipping mode for low-load efficiency, there is no point in worrying about it when there is nothing plugged in. This pulse-skipping operation continues until about 400mA, albeit with less frequent skips as load increases. From 500mA all the way to its 2.3A cut-off, where you are more likely to use it, the noise remains at a much more respectable 30-33mVpp while the output voltage holds up quite well from 5.21V open-circuit down to 5.04V right before the cut-off. Once tripped, the over-current protection limits the output to 400mA.

I have two minor complaints here: an always-on design slowly drains the cells and poses a potential short-circuit hazard.

MORE: SilverStone PB06 USB Power Bank Tear-Down

MORE: Best Deals

Mystery Data Line

Picture 37 of 41

Using aluminum foil strips to access the pads with the Q-Cell installed in the Q-Boost and a strip of paper on the positive pack terminal to keep the Q-Boost frame powered down until I was done setting up the measurement, I recorded the first second of activity after pulling out the paper strip. What did I find? Not much. The “data” pad rises to 2.25V and nothing happens. Leaving my oscilloscope hooked up with a window trigger and faster time base for a few hours didn’t catch anything either.

Instead of a One-Wire chip at the end of the line in the Q-Boost, the steady oddball voltage may point towards a digital potentiometer.

MORE: SilverStone PB06 USB Power Bank Tear-Down

MORE: Best Deals

Charge-Discharge Cycle

Picture 38 of 41

How much energy do you get out of a fully charged Q-Cell after the Q-Boost frame? Discharging a fully charged pack at 1A and 5.14V coming out of the Q-Boost yielded 3.049Ah, translating to 15.7Wh. On the charging side of things, it took 4.637Ah at 4.96V (23Wh) to charge it from dead. Pitting energy in against energy out, you get a 69% overall cycle efficiency, which could easily be improved by a few points if QQC simply beefed up the charging circuit’s inductors a little and smoothed out its switching behavior.

While there were no signs of irregular switching behavior in the Q-Boost, it did get warm enough under heavy load to make me think it'd also benefit from a heavier-duty inductor. It has plenty of height clearance to accommodate one, too.

MORE: SilverStone PB06 USB Power Bank Tear-Down

MORE: Best Deals

Natural Progression

Picture 39 of 41

At such a jaw-dropping price, there had to be more to the Q-Swap than just its Q-Boost frame. Picking at QQC’s PR representative revealed that these are meant to be pitched at companies who want to have a fleet of interchangeable batteries for their mobile workforce. That still didn’t sound compelling enough to justify the hefty premium over a pair of stand-alone 5Ah power banks. Further digging confirmed that QQC does plan to offer other Q-Cell-powered accessories at some point in the future.

I guessed a few, but QQC asked me not to tell, so I’ll only share what seemed like the most obvious one to me: a multi-cell charging frame to keep your spare cells organized and topped off without a mess of cables.

MORE: SilverStone PB06 USB Power Bank Tear-Down

MORE: Best Deals

To Swap Or Not To Swap

Picture 40 of 41

While physical build quality looks and feels quite good, the DC-DC converters’ efficiency and the Q-Cell’s over-current protection could use some work, as 80A shorts across exposed terminals can mar your shiny devices’ metallic surfaces. I consider that a surprising oversight in such an expensive product.

My greatest point of contention with modular battery systems is the availability of accessories powered by them. It is difficult to justify premium pricing for modularity when the only accessory currently available makes the product functionally comparable to stand-alone power banks costing a fraction as much.

Ignoring the Q-Swap’s price, as it clearly isn’t intended for budget-conscious buyers, what sort of must-have accessory would make you consider buying into such a system?

MORE: SilverStone PB06 USB Power Bank Tear-Down

MORE: Best Deals

About the author
Daniel Sauvageau

Daniel Sauvageau is a Contributing Writer for Tom's Hardware US. He’s known for his feature tear-downs of components and peripherals.

Read more
Create a new thread in the US Photo reports comments forum about this subject
1 comment
    Your comment
  • JamsCB
    Interesting idea, but by going with this design of a spare battery with exposed contacts means you're going to have to do something with that extra battery if you want to fly anywhere, at least in the US (See the regulation: 49 CFR 175.10(a)(18) ). Personally I feel if you need that much spare charge, two separate banks would be the simpler and cheaper option.
    0
The Latest On Tom's Hardware
Tom's Hardware Around the World
Tom's Hardware Around the World
  • Russia
  • France
  • Germany
  • UK
  • Italy
  • USA
Subscribe to Tom's Hardware
Search the site
About Tom's Hardware
Copyright © 2017 Purch Group, Inc. All Rights Reserved
Tom's Hardware Guide ™

Ad choices