QQC Q-Swap Power Bank Tear-Down

Q-Cell Contact, Inside Story Picture 16 of 41

The Q-Cell’s contact slabs are soldered directly to the back of the board. As is common with battery packs, the first and last contacts are indeed battery (pack) negative and positive, while the pads designated D_P and D_N make it look like some form of differential signaling may be going on between the cell and frame.



In the bottom-right corner of the board, you can see the wire connecting the board to the cells’ negative terminal. Although you may not be able to tell at this picture’s resolution, the wire got tinned with just enough solder that the strands’ shape still shows through. We don't see perfect tinning like that very often. Of course, one sample isn’t enough to know whether this is a lucky accident or the norm.



