Login | Sign Up
Search

AMD Threadripper: Unboxing

by
18 Comments
  • -
  • -
  • -
  • -
  • -
  • -
  • -
  • -
  • -
  • -
  • -
  • -
  • -
  • -
  • -
  • -
  • -
  • -
  • -
  • -
  • -
  • -
  • -
  • -
  • -
  • -
  • -
  • -
  • Latest in CPUs
    Confirmed: ASRock Says Intel's Coffee Lake CPUs Will Require New Motherboards
    News

    Confirmed: ASRock Says Intel's Coffee Lake CPUs Will Require New Motherboards

    by
    Threadripper Lands August 10, AMD Unveils Pricing, Accessory Kit, New 8-Core Model
    News

    Threadripper Lands August 10, AMD Unveils Pricing, Accessory Kit, New 8-Core Model

    by
    MSI Video Outlines Threadripper Installation Procedure In X399's TR4 Socket
    News

    MSI Video Outlines Threadripper Installation Procedure In X399's TR4 Socket

    by
    You Can Pre-Order Boutique Systems With AMD's Threadripper Inside
    News

    You Can Pre-Order Boutique Systems With AMD's Threadripper Inside

    by
    Exclusive Threadripper Socket TR4 Schematics, Cooler Compatibility
    News

    Exclusive Threadripper Socket TR4 Schematics, Cooler Compatibility

    by
    AMD Ryzen 3 1300X Review
    Review

    AMD Ryzen 3 1300X Review

    by

If the postman rings three times...

Picture 1 of 29

Yes, we were looking out the window, awaiting the Ryzen Threadripper's arrival. Finally! This time around, after only a one-day delay, we received two large packages with interesting contents.

MORE: Best CPUs

MORE: Threadripper Lands August 10, AMD Unveils Pricing, Accessory Kit, New 8-Core Model

MORE: Exclusive Threadripper Socket TR4 Schematics, Cooler Compatibility

Unforgettable Comes Often

Picture 2 of 29

But why two packages? We really only expect...

MORE: Best CPUs

MORE: Threadripper Lands August 10, AMD Unveils Pricing, Accessory Kit, New 8-Core Model

MORE: Exclusive Threadripper Socket TR4 Schematics, Cooler Compatibility

The Pelican Case Lands

Picture 3 of 29

... two CPUs, one motherboard, and maybe some memory. Inside the first package, we found a nice Pelican case with the Tom's Hardware logo emblazoned on the metal faceplate, along with AMD's Ryzen Threadripper branding.

MORE: Best CPUs

MORE: Threadripper Lands August 10, AMD Unveils Pricing, Accessory Kit, New 8-Core Model

MORE: Exclusive Threadripper Socket TR4 Schematics, Cooler Compatibility

The Pelican's Innards

Picture 4 of 29

A few snaps of the latches later, we found two big glowing eyes peering at us questioningly from the inside of the case. We couldn't quite capture the lighting effect with the camera, but when you open the case, and the lights come on, you know it's showtime! The extra crystal bling at the bottom of the case comes with a third Ryzen Threadripper CPU.

MORE: Best CPUs

MORE: Threadripper Lands August 10, AMD Unveils Pricing, Accessory Kit, New 8-Core Model

MORE: Exclusive Threadripper Socket TR4 Schematics, Cooler Compatibility

Lights, Camera, Action!

Picture 5 of 29

Without LED, there is nothing. We just had to find the light source, so we tore the case apart. AMD created the glowing eye effect with a few nice, bright rings that shine through the front of the two Threadripper packages. The switch up top triggers the effect, obviously.

MORE: Best CPUs

MORE: Threadripper Lands August 10, AMD Unveils Pricing, Accessory Kit, New 8-Core Model

MORE: Exclusive Threadripper Socket TR4 Schematics, Cooler Compatibility

The Enlightenment!

Picture 6 of 29

AMD thoughtfully silk-screened the display processor with the Tom's Hardware logo, but we still aren't sure if it's working silicon. Would you risk one of the few X399 motherboards on the planet (and our only one) just to find out? We're still pondering it.

It really is a work of art; it almost looks like a diamond in our favorite jeweler's shop window.

MORE: Best CPUs

MORE: Threadripper Lands August 10, AMD Unveils Pricing, Accessory Kit, New 8-Core Model

MORE: Exclusive Threadripper Socket TR4 Schematics, Cooler Compatibility

All Good Things Come In Twos

Picture 7 of 29

AMD sends samples to an incredible number of reviewers, so it's best to provide an identical test system to everyone. That way, the components are verified to be compatible, which eases troubleshooting if something goes wrong during testing. We also found a nice plexiglass poster of sorts marked with AMD's Ryzen messaging at the top and the requisite legal mumbo jumbo at the bottom.

Our Threadrippers came with an Asus ROG X399 Zenith Extreme motherboard, matching 16GB G.Skill DDR4-3200 (14-14-14-36) memory kits, a Thermaltake AiO 360 water cooler, and a 1,250W Thermaltake power supply. The remaining cartons inside are empty—but we checked just to make sure.

MORE: Best CPUs

MORE: Threadripper Lands August 10, AMD Unveils Pricing, Accessory Kit, New 8-Core Model

MORE: Exclusive Threadripper Socket TR4 Schematics, Cooler Compatibility

The Complete Package

Picture 8 of 29

RGB is more fun then ever before. Except for the CPUs themselves (why not, really?), all of the components are fully illuminated. We've got the sunglasses (welder's helmet?) ready for the tests, but we're pretty sure you'll be able to see our test bench from space with the naked eye.

MORE: Best CPUs

MORE: Threadripper Lands August 10, AMD Unveils Pricing, Accessory Kit, New 8-Core Model

MORE: Exclusive Threadripper Socket TR4 Schematics, Cooler Compatibility

Together In The Lab

Picture 9 of 29

We'll test the Ryzen Threadripper 1950X (16 cores / 32 threads) and the 1920X (12 cores / 24 threads), and perhaps the Tom's Hardware processor, in the upcoming review. There is no doubt that AMD has dropped a packaging bomb on Intel. The packaging is amazing—it is the most expensive we've seen in years.

These aren't special Tom's Hardware-edition boxes, either; these are the retail packages.

MORE: Best CPUs

MORE: Threadripper Lands August 10, AMD Unveils Pricing, Accessory Kit, New 8-Core Model

MORE: Exclusive Threadripper Socket TR4 Schematics, Cooler Compatibility

RIP the Threadripper

Picture 10 of 29

"Rip here," you say? We get it. Threadripper. It really is a shame to defile such a nice package, though, so we ripped with care. We wonder if you'll need that sticker for future mail-in rebates, though.

MORE: Best CPUs

MORE: Threadripper Lands August 10, AMD Unveils Pricing, Accessory Kit, New 8-Core Model

MORE: Exclusive Threadripper Socket TR4 Schematics, Cooler Compatibility

Unlocking The Goodness

Picture 11 of 29

No, that's not a ring of cheese, but a big plastic screw that binds the Styrofoam shell together. A quick twist...

MORE: Best CPUs

MORE: Threadripper Lands August 10, AMD Unveils Pricing, Accessory Kit, New 8-Core Model

MORE: Exclusive Threadripper Socket TR4 Schematics, Cooler Compatibility

Disassembled And Excited

Picture 12 of 29

...and even after the case splits open, we still have not reached the object of our desire. But we have learned one thing: Threadripper is like a shellfish that refuses to come out of its shell.

There isn't an AiO cooler as one of the recent rumors claimed, but there are a few other goodies. The manual sits atop the Threadripper-branded Torx driver you'll need for the socket. It also acts as a torque wrench to ensure you don't over-tighten the socket fasteners. There'sa watercooling adapter nestled in the Styrofoam, as well.

MORE: Best CPUs

MORE: Threadripper Lands August 10, AMD Unveils Pricing, Accessory Kit, New 8-Core Model

MORE: Exclusive Threadripper Socket TR4 Schematics, Cooler Compatibility

It Takes Some Work...

Picture 13 of 29

After another turn to the left, we finally reach the nectar-sweet center. We can finally see Threadripper in the flesh (er, silicon) after the orange insert pops free from the rear of the inner package. AMD gets an A+ for presentation.

MORE: Best CPUs

MORE: Threadripper Lands August 10, AMD Unveils Pricing, Accessory Kit, New 8-Core Model

MORE: Exclusive Threadripper Socket TR4 Schematics, Cooler Compatibility

The Eye Of Sauron

Picture 14 of 29

Ryzen's home looks like an old-school CRT television displaying the Eye of Sauron. The iris gazes down on the stickers and documents that came in the box. We don't mention packaging in CPU reviews because it's usually so boring, but AMD has changed the game. Every item is well thought out and designed to the point of being a collector's item. Of course, AMD hopes to sell millions of these packages, so resale value won't be high. It'll sure look good on a mantel or shelf, though.

MORE: Best CPUs

MORE: Threadripper Lands August 10, AMD Unveils Pricing, Accessory Kit, New 8-Core Model

MORE: Exclusive Threadripper Socket TR4 Schematics, Cooler Compatibility

The Hockey Puck

Picture 15 of 29

We popped off the metal clamp, which took some doing, then removed the black outer casing to finally reveal the Threadripper 1950X sitting snugly in its hockey-puck-like casing. A tug on the tab lifts the processor up, and then you slide it out of the case at an angle.

MORE: Best CPUs

MORE: Threadripper Lands August 10, AMD Unveils Pricing, Accessory Kit, New 8-Core Model

MORE: Exclusive Threadripper Socket TR4 Schematics, Cooler Compatibility

And There It Is

Picture 16 of 29

The carrier frame has a nice little orange arrow in the corner, just like most common processors. That'll help make sure you insert the processor correctly into the carriage tray, but it's pretty hard to mess up with the new design. The frame stays attached to the processor when you slip it into the socket, so it must be somewhat heat resistant. But how much heat does Ryzen Threadripper generate? We'll get to that in the review.

For most, the bright orange carrier frame and processor will head straight to the motherboard's socket, but we've got a few other ideas.

MORE: Best CPUs

MORE: Threadripper Lands August 10, AMD Unveils Pricing, Accessory Kit, New 8-Core Model

MORE: Exclusive Threadripper Socket TR4 Schematics, Cooler Compatibility

Who Is The Greatest?

Picture 17 of 29

AMD's Ryzen Threadripper wins the "battle of the biggest" against Intel's Skylake-X, but who is the real heavyweight?

MORE: Best CPUs

MORE: Threadripper Lands August 10, AMD Unveils Pricing, Accessory Kit, New 8-Core Model

MORE: Exclusive Threadripper Socket TR4 Schematics, Cooler Compatibility

The Weigh In

Picture 18 of 29
We stripped the processors down and threw them on the scale (but not soaking wet). In the blue corner, we find the Intel Core i9-7900X, the summer heavyweight champion. With a total of 61.4 grams (~2.2 oz.), he seems to have missed his weight class by a little bit. Perhaps the heat has gotten to him.

MORE: Best CPUs

MORE: Threadripper Lands August 10, AMD Unveils Pricing, Accessory Kit, New 8-Core Model

MORE: Exclusive Threadripper Socket TR4 Schematics, Cooler Compatibility

Heavyweight In The Red Corner

Picture 19 of 29

The 134.9 gram (~4.76 oz.) giant from the red corner is more than twice as heavy as the reigning high-end desktop champion. This raises a few questions. Heavier, in this case, doesn't mean more expensive, but does it mean faster? We're certainly going to find out.

MORE: Best CPUs

MORE: Threadripper Lands August 10, AMD Unveils Pricing, Accessory Kit, New 8-Core Model

MORE: Exclusive Threadripper Socket TR4 Schematics, Cooler Compatibility

Full Frontal

Picture 20 of 29

The Threadripper 1950X's dimensions are almost gigantic (it has to be to fit the word "Threadripper" on there, after all).

MORE: Best CPUs

MORE: Threadripper Lands August 10, AMD Unveils Pricing, Accessory Kit, New 8-Core Model

MORE: Exclusive Threadripper Socket TR4 Schematics, Cooler Compatibility

LGA To The Extreme

Picture 21 of 29

AMD's Ryzen Threadripper snaps into the 4,094-pin TR4 LGA (Land Grid Array) socket. Skylake-X's socket is puny in comparison, with just 2,066 pins, which is a little more than half the size of AMD's TR4 behemoth.

MORE: Best CPUs

MORE: Threadripper Lands August 10, AMD Unveils Pricing, Accessory Kit, New 8-Core Model

MORE: Exclusive Threadripper Socket TR4 Schematics, Cooler Compatibility

The Square Things

Picture 22 of 29

We see that the processor's heat spreader is significantly larger than a normal CPU water block. But for our first tests, we'll feed the Alphacool XPX waterblock with a chiller.

MORE: Best CPUs

MORE: Threadripper Lands August 10, AMD Unveils Pricing, Accessory Kit, New 8-Core Model

MORE: Exclusive Threadripper Socket TR4 Schematics, Cooler Compatibility

The Round Things

Picture 23 of 29

AMD includes a bracket for round Asetek pumps, and you can also use it with many AIO compact water coolers. The AIO's usable area on the heatspreader is even smaller, but we're optimistic that it will work (for the time being). After all, AMD has decided to provide us with a 360 radiator, which should help to maximize the small cooling footprint. We've already posted exclusive schematics of the TR4 socket, which outlines some of the challenges associated with cooling the massive processors.

There are also a number of new air coolers on the market (Noctua's got a few beastly models), but it's only a matter of time until we see special "Threadripper Edition" TR4 watercoolers that make contact with the entire IHS.

MORE: Best CPUs

MORE: Threadripper Lands August 10, AMD Unveils Pricing, Accessory Kit, New 8-Core Model

MORE: Exclusive Threadripper Socket TR4 Schematics, Cooler Compatibility

Hands-On Testing

Picture 24 of 29

Now that we know the official combat weight, we provide the promised hands-on test. As you can see, our hand is on it.

In time, we will cover the rest in detail, as usual. We promise.

MORE: Best CPUs

MORE: Threadripper Lands August 10, AMD Unveils Pricing, Accessory Kit, New 8-Core Model

MORE: Exclusive Threadripper Socket TR4 Schematics, Cooler Compatibility

Into The Socket

Picture 25 of 29

You won't find Intel's expensive latches on this X399 motherboard. Instead, Socket TR4 has three Torx screws and two frames. The new mounting mechanism is much more refined than previous designs; you simply slot the CPU right into a carrier frame and tighten it down. Head over to MSI's video of the Threadripper installation procedure in the TR4 socket for more detail.

AMD also hid a 512GB M.2 Samsung Pro SSD under the motherboard's heatsink. That's yet another nice touch—provided you know it's there. If you don't, you will be greeted with unexplained HDD error messages on the motherboard's LED screen; these are seemingly not correctable. That might trigger a bit of anxiety until you figure it out.

Not that we would know.

MORE: Best CPUs

MORE: Threadripper Lands August 10, AMD Unveils Pricing, Accessory Kit, New 8-Core Model

MORE: Exclusive Threadripper Socket TR4 Schematics, Cooler Compatibility

Extra-Large-Grid-Array

Picture 26 of 29


If you like, you can count how many pins you see here. If you're in a hurry, though, it is 4,094...

MORE: Best CPUs

MORE: Threadripper Lands August 10, AMD Unveils Pricing, Accessory Kit, New 8-Core Model

MORE: Exclusive Threadripper Socket TR4 Schematics, Cooler Compatibility

Now That's Tight

Picture 27 of 29


The processor is locked in, tightened down, and bomb-proof. There shouldn't be any contact problems.

MORE: Best CPUs

MORE: Threadripper Lands August 10, AMD Unveils Pricing, Accessory Kit, New 8-Core Model

MORE: Exclusive Threadripper Socket TR4 Schematics, Cooler Compatibility

Finished, For Now

Picture 28 of 29


And that's it for now. If you've got an appetite for more, we'll reveal the purpose behind this unboxing soon enough, so please be patient. August 10 is only seven days away...

MORE: Best CPUs

MORE: Threadripper Lands August 10, AMD Unveils Pricing, Accessory Kit, New 8-Core Model

MORE: Exclusive Threadripper Socket TR4 Schematics, Cooler Compatibility

About the author
Igor Wallossek

Igor Wallossek is a Senior Contributing Editor for Tom's Hardware DE. He tests and reviews CPUs, GPUs, games and headsets.

Read more
Create a new thread in the Photo reports comments forum about this subject
18 comments
    Your comment
  • Kai Dowin
    *heavy breathing*
    6
  • InvalidError
    That's some awfully convoluted packaging, wonder how much it adds to the cost and how much of the target audience actually cares about it. If I was buying a workstation-class CPU, it would be to get work done, not gawk at its retail packaging.
    1
  • Kai Dowin
    @InvalidError

    I wouldn't say Threadripper is aimed at workstations. It might prove itself to be great in one, but it's clearly a HEDT product. Bells and whistles are an integral part of HEDT.
    -1
  • Ncogneto
    Anonymous said:
    That's some awfully convoluted packaging, wonder how much it adds to the cost and how much of the target audience actually cares about it. If I was buying a workstation-class CPU, it would be to get work done, not gawk at its retail packaging.


    Yawn......
    -2
  • freak777power
    If i was to buy a new CPU, for me would be 8/16 version of Thread Ripper. A perfect CPU from Price/Performance point of view. What i like about it is 64 PCIe. AMD really did great here when Intel said that extra PCIe is not worth it, AMD went Opposite. 64 PCIe --> so many possibilities.
    -2
  • FormatC
    Small teaser for you guys:

    Cool head:


    Let's chilling a bit...
    2
  • gdmaclew
    I'm impressed with that CPU mounting mechanism.
    Not only does it look secure but idiot-proof as well.
    3
  • AndrewJacksonZA
    "It'll sure look good on a Mantle"
    FTFY ;-)
    -1
  • Randall_Lind
    I watch Paul Hardware the other day pretty need how you install it. it slip it in like a cpu holder then the holder comes down and screws in. You don't touch the socket itself.
    0
  • PaulAlcorn
    Anonymous said:
    "It'll sure look good on a Mantle"
    FTFY ;-)


    The article is correct :)

    http://www.quickanddirtytips.com/education/grammar/mantel-or-mantle

    :P
    0
  • Ne0Wolf7
    I cant get over that enlock the power pic
    0
  • cryoburner
    Tom's Hardware unboxing their Threadripper CPUs:

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qY2Vx8-yOsQ
    1
  • Shotta06
    Question guys.

    I have my 1950x pre orderd. Should I purchase the Thermaltake 360 as a preferred AIO sayimg AMD included it?
    0
  • freak777power
    On the other hand this is the worst packaging ever and even worse installation process. So many things can go wrong and i can see lot of people breaking socket on motherboard.
    0
  • FormatC
    Anonymous said:
    Question guys.
    I have my 1950x pre orderd. Should I purchase the Thermaltake 360 as a preferred AIO sayimg AMD included it?

    Wait better for a right AiO with a compatible, bigger heatsink or build a custom water cooling (it is really easy). This AiO is a toy, but it has RGB. Yeah... :D

    I can't spoiler anything, but this piece is soldered. Unlock the power limit and you will be satisfied. But for this you need a real cooling, not such a christmas tree. ;)


    Anonymous said:
    On the other hand this is the worst packaging ever and even worse installation process. So many things can go wrong and i can see lot of people breaking socket on motherboard.

    Wrong. Never was a LGA so easy to handle. It is much easier to handle than LGA 2066. It is idiot-proof. You don't know, how many damaged Intel boards I saw in my friends shop.... Customers are hardware killers :D
    2
  • mikeangs2004
    they are not convinced that the extra cores and LED are worth the cost.
    0
  • InvalidError
    Anonymous said:
    I'm impressed with that CPU mounting mechanism.
    Not only does it look secure but idiot-proof as well.

    If you invent something foolproof, someone will invent a better fool.
    4
  • Ne0Wolf7
    ^^^
    -1
The Latest On Tom's Hardware
Tom's Hardware Around the World
Tom's Hardware Around the World
  • Russia
  • France
  • Germany
  • UK
  • Italy
  • USA
Subscribe to Tom's Hardware
Search the site
About Tom's Hardware
Copyright © 2017 Purch Group, Inc. All Rights Reserved
Tom's Hardware Guide ™

Ad choices