AMD Threadripper: Unboxing

AMD sends samples to an incredible number of reviewers, so it's best to provide an identical test system to everyone. That way, the components are verified to be compatible, which eases troubleshooting if something goes wrong during testing. We also found a nice plexiglass poster of sorts marked with AMD's Ryzen messaging at the top and the requisite legal mumbo jumbo at the bottom.
Our Threadrippers came with an Asus ROG X399 Zenith Extreme motherboard, matching 16GB G.Skill DDR4-3200 (14-14-14-36) memory kits, a Thermaltake AiO 360 water cooler, and a 1,250W Thermaltake power supply. The remaining cartons inside are empty—but we checked just to make sure.
I wouldn't say Threadripper is aimed at workstations. It might prove itself to be great in one, but it's clearly a HEDT product. Bells and whistles are an integral part of HEDT.
Yawn......
Cool head:
Let's chilling a bit...
Not only does it look secure but idiot-proof as well.
FTFY ;-)
The article is correct
http://www.quickanddirtytips.com/education/grammar/mantel-or-mantle
:P
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qY2Vx8-yOsQ
I have my 1950x pre orderd. Should I purchase the Thermaltake 360 as a preferred AIO sayimg AMD included it?
Wait better for a right AiO with a compatible, bigger heatsink or build a custom water cooling (it is really easy). This AiO is a toy, but it has RGB. Yeah...
I can't spoiler anything, but this piece is soldered. Unlock the power limit and you will be satisfied. But for this you need a real cooling, not such a christmas tree.
Wrong. Never was a LGA so easy to handle. It is much easier to handle than LGA 2066. It is idiot-proof. You don't know, how many damaged Intel boards I saw in my friends shop.... Customers are hardware killers
If you invent something foolproof, someone will invent a better fool.