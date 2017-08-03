AMD Threadripper: Unboxing

The Enlightenment! Picture 6 of 29

AMD thoughtfully silk-screened the display processor with the Tom's Hardware logo, but we still aren't sure if it's working silicon. Would you risk one of the few X399 motherboards on the planet (and our only one) just to find out? We're still pondering it.

It really is a work of art; it almost looks like a diamond in our favorite jeweler's shop window.

