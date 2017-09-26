Phanteks Eclipse P300 Case Review

by - Source: Phanteks
2 Comments

Priced at just $60, Phanteks' latest entry-level chassis features a steel, plastic, and tempered glass construction and is painted black inside and out. This is a mid-tower case, and it weighs just over 13lbs.

Specifications

Phanteks Eclipse P300
$60.00 Suggested price
    Specifications
  • Type
    Mid Tower
  • Motherboard Support
    ATX, Micro ATX, Mini ITX (Max 275mm-deep)
  • Dimensions (HxWxD)
    7.87x 17.72x 15.75" (200 x 450 x 400mm)
  • Space Above Motherboard
    6.3" (160mm)
  • Card Length
    13.0" (330mm)
  • Power Supply Format
    7.75" (197mm) Max Length
  • Weight
    13.2 lbs (5.98kg)
  • External Bays
  • Internal Bays
    (2) 3.5"/2.5", (2) x 2.5"
  • Card Slots
    7
  • Ports/Jacks
    (2) USB 3.0
  • Other
    HD Audio, RGB LED Power Switch
  • Front Fans
    (2x 240/280mm)
  • Rear Fans
    1x 120mm
  • Top Fans
    (1x 120/140mm)
  • Bottom Fans
  • Side Fans
  • Dampening

Exterior

The exterior of the Phanteks Eclipse P300 is fairly basic. There is a fan mounting location in the rear of the top panel that can be fitted with either a 120/140mm fan, radiator, or all-in-one cooler. On the right-hand edge of the top panel you will find two USB 3.0 ports, HD audio jacks, and a reset button. In the center of the top panel is an RGB LED power switch.

The front of the chassis is one large plastic panel with vertical vents for air intake at the top and bottom. The entire front lacks any drive bay openings and is completely devoid of features. It is attached to the chassis via metal push pins, and removing it is a simple matter of grabbing the lower edge and pulling.

This case features a 14” x 13” tinted tempered-glass side panel that lets you show off your system components; it's held in place by rubber-coated locating pins and thumbscrews. The panel on the opposite side of the chassis is solid metal and featureless, and it's held in place by captured thumbscrews. The bottom of the case has four rubber-coated plastic feet that keep the chassis from sliding. There is also a filtered hole for power supply ventilation.

Around back, you will find the standard motherboard I/O area, an opening for a bottom-mounted PSU, seven expansion card slots, and an exhaust fan mounting location that comes with a 120mm fan pre-installed from the factory.

The fan filtration system on the Eclipse P300 is fairly basic, consisting of a single standard nylon screen filter below the PSU. Although the press material shows fan filters covering the top fan mounting location and the vents in the front panel, our review unit arrived with only the PSU filter. We reached out to the company to see if this chassis does in fact come with magnetic filters or if they are an optional item. We'll update once we hear back.




2 comments
    Your comment
  • ark.4264
    This is the best case at low price <3
    0
  • g-unit1111
    Nice! Good to have some competition for the NZXT S340!
    0
