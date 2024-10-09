New Bambu Lab flagship 3D printers delayed until 2025 — model aims to add "previously impossible" features

Bambu Lab has announced that it is delaying the release of its 2024 flagship 3D printer, a product first announced in 2023. Bambu Lab's X (formerly Twitter) account posted the announcement this morning, moving the official release to Q1 2025.

Bambu Lab's announcement states that the delay occurred to ensure the printer will be "fully ready and supported worldwide." It also mentions that "Gold Ticket winners will be able to extend their tickets through 2025." Bambu Lab awarded Gold Tickets, which can be redeemed for the flagship printer once they ship to winners of a 3D printing competition in late 2023.

Bambu Lab has also posted an addendum to the initial delay announcement, sharing further details about the 2025 flagship printer. The printer is expected to dethrone the Bambu Lab X1 series printer, which starts at $1,199 and is Bambu Lab's current most expensive consumer/prosumer model.

In our review, the X1-Carbon received 4.5 stars out of 5, with our reviewer calling it "somehow greater than the sum of its parts." The new printer is promised to integrate technology that "pushes the boundaries" of 3D printing, and current development enables capabilities "previously not possible in 3D printing." Since 3D printing has grown immensely since its commercial dawn, we are interested in what Bambu Lab will bring to the field in Q1 2025.

To help you make an informed decision about whether to wait for this new release, here's what we can share now:- This new printer will integrate technology that pushes the boundaries of consumer 3D printing- It will be positioned above our current X1 Series, targeting prosumers…October 9, 2024

Bambu Lab has been in the headlines lately as its lawsuit from Stratasys heats up. Stratasys, a U.S.-based industrial 3D printing company, filed suit against Bambu Lab in Texas in August, claiming Bambu Lab has violated ten patents Stratasys holds in 3D printing technology.

Stratasys, which has been in industrial 3D printing since the 1980s and controlled the field with fierce patent lockdowns for decades, is suing Bambu Lab for patent violations, including heated build plates, purge towers for multicolored prints, and automatic bed leveling. Heated build plates especially have become a staple of hobbyist 3D printers.

If Stratasys finds Bambu Lab guilty of patent violation in court, heated build plates and the other patents named in the suit could be in jeopardy across the hobbyist market, from Bambu Lab or any other number of vendors. This lawsuit is unlikely to have contributed to the delay of the 2024/2025 flagship printer release. Still, it is not impossible, as Bambu Lab may attempt to build a flagship printer free of some of Stratasys's claimed patents.