Apple Vision Pro will launch in February — $3,499 for 256GB storage
The $3,499 headset will be available in stores and online.
The release date for Apple's Vision Pro is finally in our sights. The company announced that the headset will launch on February 2 in the U.S., with pre-orders opening on January 19 at 5 a.m. PST / 8 a.m. EST.
Vision Pro, which Apple announced at WWDC in June, will start at $3,499 with 256GB of storage and presumably go up from there. Zeiss Optical reader inserts will cost $99, while prescription inserts will run for an additional $149.
The headset will be sold at Apple Stores across the U.S. and on its website. Previously, there had been rumors you would have to buy in-store, but those don't seem to have come to fruition.
While we've seen Apple use a single band that fits behind your head in images and videos, that will be just one option. "Apple Vision Pro comes with a Solo Knit Band and Dual Loop Band — giving users two options for the fit that works best for them." That suggests the other band goes both over and behind the head, which some early preview users had discussed but hasn't been pictured.
The package also features a protective cover for the front of the headset, a light seal with two cushions, a polishing cloth, an external battery, a USB Type-C charging cable, and a power adapter.
Apple is using two chips to power the Vision Pro: its M2 processor for general computing and a new R1 chip that handles the data from a slew of sensors, microphones, and cameras. The two displays have a 4K micro-LED panel (one for each eye). Apple says its 23 million pixels are packed onto screens the "size of a postage stamp."
Apple has suggested that the Vision Pro could be used for general-purpose computing (including, in some instances, running a Mac screen on the Vision Pro) as well as for entertainment and gaming. It also showed plenty of apps like the ones you might see on a Mac, iPhone, or iPad and suggested developers can get their iOS and iPad OS apps running on visionOS without much optimization. That should, in theory, allow for plenty of apps out of the box when the headset launches. The Vision Pro has a Digital Crown, similar to the Apple Watch, that will let users move between AR and VR environments. We've also heard about iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max users being able to record 3D "spatial" videos and photos. I'm curious to try that with my own phone.
This is Apple's biggest new product category in years. It's expensive and unlikely to be a volume seller at first. But come February, we'll get a better look at Apple's plan for the future.
The next gen VR headset competition will be spicy!!!
you need your consuemr base to buy the product to make it worth the time & $ to advance tech.
this tier headset (at 3.5x even an index that drastically limits your potential customer base for a niche product to begin with)
there was rumors months ago that even apple is concerned they wont sell enough of the headsets.
Thats apple being apple with the 3.5x price index.
The current gen top tier headsets already have eye tracking and OLED screens. Just not the ridiculous 4k per eye resolution and maybe the compute power of the M2 built in.
But take the next gen Pimax headset for example: https://vr-compare.com/headset/pimaxreality12kqled
the resolution checks out, it got foveated rendering and eye tracking. So hardware wise, it already matches or exceeds vision pro (except the CPU part i guess). But for a PC bases VR headset, it more beats Vision Pro.