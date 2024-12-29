Asus's upcoming ROG NUC 2025 mini PC has been revealed a bit ahead of schedule. The new computer's appearance and existence were reportedly leaked in a social media teaser video early this morning on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter), before being swiftly removed.

According to the leaked hype post, the Asus ROG NUC 2025 will be powered by an Intel Core Ultra 200-series processor. It is expected to be Intel's top-of-the-line Core Ultra 9 285H, the natural successor to the Core Ultra 9 185H found in the 2024 ROG NUC. The leak also confirmed that the NUC will contain Nvidia RTX 50-series graphics, a series widely expected to be announced at CES 2025 in early January.

The 2025 ROG NUC has been confirmed to be revealed at CES 2025. This date adds veracity to the leak's claim of RTX 50-series graphics; likely a mobile RTX 5060/5070 board. The 2025 ROG NUC will also likely come with a slew of other, less powerful NUCs from Asus; the 2024 ROG NUC was the flagship product among a stable of five other NUC SKUs, ranging from $1,199 to $1,999.

The existence of the social media leaks themselves is difficult to confirm. The only trace left of the posts is a Weibo post which contains the screenshots seen above, under the article headline. The NUC in the screenshots takes on a more angular appearance than its predecessor, sporting a boxier design and a proudly exposed cooling fan.

Assuming the leaks are not extremely elaborate 3D-modelled hoaxes, the 2025 ROG NUC seems to be a powerhouse. Like its predecessor, the 2024 ROG NUC, it is expected to be a highly-specialized product, carrying a matching price tag. The 2024 NUC launched at $2,000, though it is still unclear how much if at all Nvidia raises its prices on the RTX 50-series.

To see the 2025 ROG NUC's legitimate reveal and announcement, Asus will reveal its upcoming ROG slate at CES 2025, beginning on January 7th, 2025. Tom's Hardware will be live-covering the newest releases, announcements, and events at the forum on our CES 2025 landing page, including Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's highly-hyped opening keynote on the 6th.