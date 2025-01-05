Chinese Nvisen GX06 mini-PC channels the Apple Mac mini M4's sleek design — but this Windows 11 PC with Core i9-12900H and RTX 4050 seems expensive at $820

Apple set a new benchmark for mini-PCs with its latest Mac mini M4. However, if you prefer different PC hardware and a Windows (or Linux) operating system, then the Nvisen GX06 might be for you. This Chinese mini-PC draws heavy inspiration from Apple’s newest compact PC, offering a similar aesthetic, but with more extensive connectivity options and the flexibility of x86 hardware.

While the overall design closely mirrors the Mac mini M4, there are a few key differences. For example, the power button is positioned on the front, unlike the Mac mini, where the power button is awkwardly placed on the bottom of the chassis, requiring the PC to be lifted to press it. It also comes in a darker hue and all of the ports are located on the rear. The new Wintel device measures 203 x 203 millimeters and stands 53 millimeters tall, making it incredibly compact and easy to fit into any workspace. It even features a raised bottom just like the Mac mini, to enhance airflow and cooling. Sadly, the listing does not give any details of the cooling solution.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Banggood) (Image credit: Banggood) (Image credit: Banggood)

Moving to the internals, the Nvisen GX06 is equipped with an Intel Core i9-12900H processor, a slightly older but formidable chip featuring 14 cores, 20 threads, and a boost clock speed of 5.0 GHz. It also features an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU with 6GB of VRAM allowing the mini-PC to handle light to moderate gaming and demanding applications like video editing. Additionally, it features 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1 TB M.2 SSD.

In terms of connectivity, the GX06 is well-equipped for its size. It offers one HDMI 2.1 port, two DisplayPort 1.4 outputs, and four USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports. Additionally, two Gigabit Ethernet ports are available for wired connections, along with separate microphone and headset jacks. For wireless connectivity, the GX06 supports Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi 6.

The GX06 ships with a 210-watt power supply, which should be adequate to power the components. It’s available for purchase on the Chinese e-commerce platform Banggood (linked top) for around $820, which seems rather pricey... Moreover, buyers should be aware of potential import fees, especially for shipments to the U.S., where customs charges may apply for orders like this. We also found that the specifications listed are slightly different from the actual product shown in the pictures, so we highly recommend that you proceed with caution.