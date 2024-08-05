Gaming mini-PC looks like a laptop without a screen — AtomMan G7 Ti packs Core i9-14900HX CPU, RTX 4070 Mobile GPU, and up to 96GB RAM

This week, Minisforum launched another AtomMan-branded mini-PC for pre-orders: the AtomMan G7 Ti and its G7 Ti SE counterpart. This mini-PC is so slim that it has also been compared to a laptop without a screen. Internally, the machine has the mobile versions of Intel's 14th Generation Core i9-14900HX or Core i7-14650HX CPUs and an RTX 4070 Mobile GPU in either model.

While the device is officially announced for pre-order, the page says nothing regarding final pricing besides offering a $50 off voucher to those who join a mailing list. We aren't sure why this information has yet to be added, and there doesn't even seem to be a way to pre-order the machine yet, but it's a downside worth noting. The AtomMan G7 PT, which comes in a slightly thicker form factor while outfitted with AMD hardware, currently starts at $999 in a barebones configuration.

Minisforum AtomMan G7 Ti (SE) Specifications

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 AtomMan G7 Ti Specs AtomMan G7 Ti SE Specs CPU Intel Core i9-14900HX Intel Core i7-14650HX RAM Up to 96GB Dual-Channel @ 6,500 MT/s Up to 96GB Dual-Channel @ 6,500 MT/s Storage 2 NVMe Gen 4 Slots 2 NVMe Gen 4 Slots GPU Nvidia RTX 4070 Mobile Nvidia RTX 4070 Mobile Front I/O 2 USB 3.2 Type-A Ports; 1 3.5mm Audio Jack; 1 SD Card Slot; 1 "Mode Switch" Button 2 USB 3.2 Type-A Ports; 1 3.5mm Audio Jack; 1 SD Card Slot; 1 "Mode Switch" Button Rear I/O 1 USB 3.2 Type-A Port, 1 USB4 Type-C DP/PD Port; 1 HDMI 2.1 Port, 1 RJ-45 Ethernet Port 1 USB 3.2 Type-A Port, 1 USB4 Type-C DP/PD Port; 1 HDMI 2.1 Port, 1 RJ-45 Ethernet Port Wireless Technologies Wi-Fi 7 (M.2); Bluetooth 5.4 (BE200) Wi-Fi 7 (M.2); Bluetooth 5.4 (BE200)

Besides the form factor and basic specifications on offer, the Minisforum AtomMan G7 Ti (and SE) also offers a reasonably involved software Command Center, which includes controls for RGB lighting, toggling between Office Mode and Game Mode, some temperature readings, and a "Fast cooling" toggle. The Office and Game Modes operate at 140W and 180W, respectively, and can also be toggled with a Mode Switch button available on the front I/O of the device.

There's also some implication here: users must bring and install their own SO-DIMM RAM kits and NVMe Gen 4 storage. The AtomMan G7 Ti supports up to 96GB of DDR5-6500 RAM in a dual-channel setup. Meanwhile, storage options include two PCIe 4.0 M.2 ports.

The overall offering seems promising, and the supplementary features are pretty nice. However, it's challenging to provide any sweeping recommendation without openly available pricing information, and, strangely, Minisforum would announce a device for pre-order without making it available for pre-order or even finalizing its price.