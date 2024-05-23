Minisforum AtomMan G7 Pt touted as world’s first AMD Advantage Mini PC — packs an AMD R9 7945HX and RX 7600M XT

Minisforum has launched its second AtomMan branded device, this time with its eye on Mini PCs designed for gaming. The firm’s premium sub-brand is used here for a device offering the twin charms, and AMD Advantage blessings, of a Ryzen R9 7945HX and Radeon RX 7600M XT. Curiously, the new AtomMan G7 Pt appears to be a rejigged version of the proposed Minisforum HX200G which was showcased at CES 2024 back in January.

As per our headline, Minisforum claims this is “the world’s first AMD Advantage-certified A+A high-performance Mini PC.” You can read more about AMD Advantage for desktops, and we have reviewed some laptops with this certification. The AtomMan G7 Pt, however, is somewhere in-between as a Mini PC featuring mobile processors. For the rest of the specs check out the table below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Processor AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX Processor, 16C/32T (64M Cache, up to 5.4 GHz) GPU AMD Radeon RX 7600M XT (GDDR6 8G) Memory DDR5-5200 Dual channel (SODIMM Slots×2, Max 96GB) Storage M.2 2280 PCIe5.0 SSD ×1 Storage Expansion M.2 2280 PCIe4.0 SSD ×1 Wireless Connectivity M.2 2230 Wi-Fi support (Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4) Video Output HDMI 2.1 ×1；DisplayPort 2.0 ×1；USB-C ×1 Audio Output HDMI 2.1 ×1；DisplayPort 2.0 ×1；3.5mm Combo Jack ×1；Line out ×1 Peripherals Interface RJ45 2.5G Ethernet Port×1 USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A Port ×1(In Front) USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A Port ×3(In Back) USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C Port ×1(In Front, Data Only) USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C Port ×1(In Back, Alt Data and DP) HDMI ×1 DisplayPort ×1 3.5mm Combo Jack ×1 Line out ×1 Mic in ×1 Clear CMOS ×1 Power DC 19V (adapter included) System Windows 11

The AMD Dragon Range CPU and RX7600M XT may not be the newest or most powerful AMD combo a PC maker could assemble in mid-2024. Nevertheless, they should do a pretty good job delivering a capable mini gaming system experience, as long as user ambitions for higher resolutions (like 4K) and raytracing are kept in check.

Another thing that needs to be carefully kept in check in a mini system is cooling. Minisforum touts the capabilities of its Cold Wave Ultra cooling system, which uses “a vertical single heat pipe with dual air inlets in series and dual-sided quad fans.” Complementing the processor cooling, it has also fitted “an enhanced DDR/SSD active cooler and dual liquid metal 8-heat pipe separated link.” The firm claims the cooling fitted into the AtomMan G7 Pt can cope with up to 205W, without fan noise breaching 45dB.

Other aspects of the interior specs worth commenting on are the device’s easy upgrades with twin DDR5-5200 SODOMM slots for up to 96GB RAM. Also, it has two M.2 storage slots (PCIe5.0 and PCIe4.0), and a socketed wireless card.

Connectivity seems pretty good for such a small box. As well as Wi-Fi 7 there is a 2.5G Ethernet port, and you can connect up to three 4K monitors at once (HDMI, DP, and USB-C). Six USB ports are available in total, with all being USB 3.2 Gen2 rated.

One of the bigger changes we have seen added to the AtomMan G7 Pt since its name was switched from the HX200G is the provision of dual RGB backlighting panels. The example logo scrawl provides a prime example of beauty being in the eye of the beholder.

Pricing for the AtomMan G7 Pt hasn’t been divulged, though we have written back to Minisforum for some pricing details. Those particularly interested in this device might find it worthwhile to sign up for updates and a $50 discount coupon.