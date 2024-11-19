Microsoft built a PC that can't run local apps — Windows 365 Link starts at $349 and doesn't come with storage

Microsoft just launched the Windows 365 Link, a mini-PC designed to run Windows 365 Cloud PCs. The company said on its blog that it starts at just $349 and will connect quickly and securely to Windows 365 servers. This device is marketed toward businesses and enterprise customers, especially as these organizations sometimes replace their computers every two to five years.

However, you should note that you still need a Windows 365 subscription, priced between $28 to $315 a month per user. Microsoft says that its 4v CPU option with 16GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, starting at $66 a month per user, is most popular for employees “who only use Microsoft Teams, browsers, or Microsoft applications.” That costs $1,584 over 24 months — and when you add the $349 initial cost for the hardware, you’re paying nearly $2,000 for a basic cloud PC.

For just $1,299.99, you could get a Microsoft Surface Laptop powered by a Snapdragon X Elite chip, with a 15-inch touchscreen, the same memory size, and double the storage.

The specifications for the processor and memory are unknown. However, the Windows 365 Link features three USB-A ports, one USB-C port, one HDMI port, and one DisplayPort output. As a result, the device can accommodate up to two 4.K monitors. There's a 3.5mm audio jack for connecting headphones and a Kensington lock port for security. Regarding connectivity, there's one Ethernet port and Wi-Fi 6E with Bluetooth.

The company claims that the Windows 365 Link gives you a security advantage, especially as its locked-down operating system means end-users cannot install apps and store data locally. This helps reduce security vulnerabilities by locking down the device. It also offers passwordless authentication via Microsoft Entra ID and multifactor authentication via the Microsoft Authenticator app, QR code, or USB security key.

Despite the higher price, a few enterprise users have found the Windows 365 Link helpful. They say it allows workers to quickly rotate between stations without bringing their computers while keeping their files and access secure in the cloud. Furthermore, Windows 365 Link makes it easier for IT departments to manage cloud-based software and hardware.

Windows 365 Link makes no sense for individual users who have kept their computers for several years. But if you’re an enterprise with hundreds, if not thousands, of desk-bound workers that come and go, a cloud-based operating system might be an optimal solution for making it easier to manage your computer infrastructure while keeping everything secure.

The Windows 365 Link won't be available until April 2025; you can ask to join the preview program if you live in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, Japan, Australia, or New Zealand. Microsoft recommends interested users contact their Microsoft account team to join the program before December 15.