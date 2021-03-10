MSI MPG Z590 Carbon EK X Preview: EK Waterblock Meets Gaming Carbon WiFi

While Intel’s Rocket Lake-S Core i9-11900K CPU still isn’t available for testing, boards based around Intel’s Z590 chipset have been rolling in for weeks. So while we await benchmark results, we’ll be walking in detail through the features of these brand-new boards. First up on our bench was the ASRock Z590 Steel Legend 6E Wi-Fi , followed by the Gigabyte Z590 Aorus Master , Gigabyte’s Z590 Vision G and the MSI MEG Z590 Ace . Today, we take a close look at the MSI MPG Z590 Carbon EK X and its included EK monoblock.

The MSI MPG Z590 Carbon EK X is MSI and EK’s second iteration of this board. With his Carbon EK X, the monoblock has been redesigned to fit with the updated Carbon EK X theme. MSI’s gaming dragon appears on the rear IO shroud, along with the Carbon EK X name on the chipset cooler. Along with the monoblock, both of these locations include RGB LEDs that make the board pop. MSI recently released pricing for this board, and at $499, it’s $100 more than the Z490 version, which released at $399.

MSI’s current Z590 product stack consists of 11 models, with most falling into the MEG (high-end) MPG (mid-range) and MAG budget) lineups. We’re greeted by several familiar SKUs and a couple of new ones. Starting at the top is the flagship MEG Z590 Godlike, the Ace we’re looking at now, and a MiniITX MEG Z590I Unify. The mid-range MPG line consists of four boards (Carbon EK X, Gaming Edge WiFi, Gaming Carbon WiFi and Gaming Force), while the less expensive MAG lineup consists of two boards (Z590 Tomahawk WiFi and Torpedo). Wrapping up the current product stack are two “Pro” boards in the Z590 Pro WiFi and Z590-A Pro. The only thing missing out of the gate is a MicroATX board, but it’s likely we’ll see one or two down the line.

We can’t talk about Rocket Lake-S performance metrics -- not that we had a CPU to test boards with anyway. All we’ve seen at this point are rumors and a claim from Intel of a significant increase to IPC, but the core count was lowered from 10 cores/20 threads in Comet Lake (i9-10900K) to 8 cores/16 threads in the yet-to-be-released i9-11900K. To that end, we'll stick with specifications and features here, adding a full review that includes benchmarking, overclocking and power consumption shortly.

MSI’s MPG Z590 Carbon EK X includes all the parts you’d expect from a mid-range motherboard and it consists of a custom-made monoblock to keep the CPU and power bits running cool. The motherboard includes a premium Realtek ALC4080 codec, plenty of storage options (three M.2 sockets and six SATA ports), plus 10 USB ports, including a USB 3.2 Gen2x2 Type-C port on the rear IO. We’ll cover these features and more in detail below. But first, here’s the full specs list from MSI.

Specifications - MSI MPG Z590 Carbon EK X

Socket LGA 1200 Chipset Z590 Form Factor ATX Voltage Regulator 16+1+1 (75A MOSFETs for Vcore) Video Ports (1) HDMI (v2.0b) (1) DisplayPort (1.4) USB Ports (1) USB 3.2 Gen 2x2, Type-C (20 Gbps) (3) USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10 Gbps) (2) USB 3.2 Gen 1 (5 Gbps) (4) USB 2.0, Type-A Network Jacks (1) 2.5 GbE Audio Jacks (5) Analog Plus SPDIF Legacy Ports/Jacks ✗ Other Ports/Jack ✗ PCIe x16 (2) v4.0 x16 (1) v3.0 x16 (x16/x0/x4, x8/x8/x4, x8/x4+x4/x4) PCIe x8 ✗ PCIe x4 ✗ PCIe x1 (2) PCIe 3.0 x1 CrossFire/SLI AMD 3-Way Crossfire DIMM slots (4) DDR4 5333, 128GB Capacity M.2 slots (1) PCIe 4.0 x4 / PCIe (up to 110mm) (2) PCIe 3.0 x4 / PCIe + SATA (up to 80mm) Supports RAID 0 and 1 U.2 Ports ✗ SATA Ports (6) SATA3 6 Gbps (RAID 0, 1 and 10) USB Headers (1) USB v3.2 Gen 2 (Front Panel Type-C) (1) USB v3.2 Gen 1 (2) USB v2.0 Fan/Pump Headers (8) 4-Pin RGB Headers (2) aRGB (3-pin) (1) RGB (4-pin) Legacy Interfaces ✗ Other Interfaces FP-Audio, TPM Diagnostics Panel Yes, 4-LED 'Status LED' display, 2-character debug Internal Button/Switch LED on/off switch SATA Controllers ✗ Ethernet Controller(s) (1) Intel I225-V (2.5 GbE) Wi-Fi / Bluetooth (1) Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX210 (MU-MIMO, 2.4/5/6GHz, BT 5.2) USB Controllers XX HD Audio Codec Realtek ALC4080 DDL/DTS Connect ✗ / ✗ Warranty 3 Years

The included accessories inside the box with the board are relatively basic, but include most of what you need to get started. I like that this board comes with a USB drive for drivers instead of a CD/DVD, as this is more convenient and typically installs quicker. Below is a full list of what’s in the box.

User’s Manual, Product Catalog

Quick Installation Guide

EK Coupon

USB drive (Drivers)

Cleaning brush

Screwdrivers

Stickers (MPG/Cable)

(4) SATA cables

(4) Screws/standoff sets for M.2 sockets

Thermistor cable

1 to 2 RGB LED Y cable, Corsair RGB LED cable, Rainbow RGB LED cable

DP to mini DP cable

EK Leak Tester

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: MSI) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: MSI) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: MSI)

At first glance, the Z590 Carbon EK X looks like any other motherboard, without the monoblock attached. The PCB is matte black and doesn’t have any patterns on it, yielding a clean appearance. We still find carbon fiber patterns on the rear IO shroud and the heatsinks and shrouds on the bottom half of the board. Additionally, MSI added what looks almost like a graphic equalizer pattern on both shrouds to set it apart from the Z490 version.

The monoblock itself was updated to include the same pattern found on the other shrouds; otherwise, it remains largely the same. Internally, we see that the water routing was changed slightly and a passive water flow meter was added inside the block. You know the water is flowing when you see the device spinning.

RGB lighting plays a significant role on this board, with the IO shroud and chipset heatsink lit by RGB LEDs. The monoblock includes RGB lighting that glows bright and can light up the inside of your chassis. If you don’t like a lot of RGB lighting, you can disable it with a simple switch on the motherboard or through software. The Z590 Carbon EK X looks good and shouldn’t have any trouble fitting in with most builds.

(Image credit: MSI)

The aesthetics on the top half of the board are dominated by IO shroud and monoblock. The IO Shroud sports the MSI Gaming Dragon and additional design elements, all illuminated with RGB LEDs. The monoblock continues this design theme, showing off the water flowing through the channels. Just above are two 8-pin EPS connectors (one required) for powering the CPU.

To the right of the monoblock are the four black DRAM slots, none of which use reinforcement. The slots lock the RAM down on both sides and, in this case, have plenty of room to get them out since the primary GPU slot is offset a bit.

Just above the DRAM slots are the first two (of eight) four-pin fan/pump headers. At the time of publication, MSI’s website for the Z590 Carbon EK X didn’t have a manual. However, the Z590 Gaming Carbon WiFi this board is based on does. If we assume no changes between its twin, SYS_FAN1-6 defaults in DC mode and outputs up to 1A/12W. The PUMP_FAN starts in PWM mode and outputs up to 3A/36W (plenty for most PC pumps). Last, CPU_FAN1 auto senses the attached devices and outputs 2A/24W, which is plenty for a couple of fans.

Just above the DRAM slots is the first, of three, RGB headers. In this case, it is a 3-pin aRGB header. You’ll find additional headers, another 3-pin and one 4-pin, at the bottom of the board. Just to the right of this header is a 2-character debug LED that displays codes during POST. If the system hangs, a code will be displayed that tells you what part the system is hung on.

Sliding around to the DRAM slots’ right, we spy another fan header (SYS_FAN6) and a Corsair connector (handy for any iCue-controlled RGB devices). Just below is the EZ debug LED. This set of four LEDs, labeled CPU, DRAM, VGA and BOOT, works like the other debug, letting you know if there is a problem in POST and where, at a high level, to find it. Below, we see the 24-pin ATX connector to power the motherboard. And just below that is the front panel USB 3.2 Gen2 port.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

MSI’s MPG Z590 Carbon EK X uses 16-phase power delivery for the Vcore in a teamed configuration. Power is fed from the EPS connector(s) and sent to an Intersil ISL69269 controller (X+Y+Z=12). The controller feeds sixteen Renesas RAA220075 DrMOS style MOSFETs for Vcore rated at 75A each. This gives you a total of 1200A for the CPU, which is plenty of power for stock and overclocked operation. Coupled with the monoblock and properly sized radiators, the VRMs should run much cooler than on air. Once we get our Rocket Lake CPU, we’ll be able to see at what temperature they run.

(Image credit: MSI)

As we look at the bottom half of the board, we get a closer look at the audio section, PCIe and storage, and we’ll cover all of the headers and ports across the bottom. On the far left side, we see the exposed audio section and the Realtek ALC4080 codec. Surrounding the audio chip are seven Chemicon audio capacitors and a dedicated headphone amplifier able to drive headphones with up to 600 Ohm impedance. The new Realtek codec should provide most users with a more-than-acceptable audio experience.

In the middle of the board are five PCIe slots, three full-length slots (two reinforced) and two x1 size slots. The top two slots, PCIE_E1 and PCIE_E3, use MSI Steel Armor for protection and are both PCIe 4.0 capable (with an 11th Gen Intel CPU). The bottom full-length slot is PCIe 3.0, with its bandwidth sourced from the chipset. The slots break down to a x16/x0/x4, x8,x8,x4 or x8/x4+x4/x4. This configuration supports up to 3-Way AMD Crossfire. SLI was not mentioned. The chipset also feeds the two x1 slots. Just note that if you use a large video card (more than 2.5 slots), the top x1 slot will be covered.

Located between and around the PCIe slots are three M.2 sockets. The top socket, M2_1, is PCIe 4.0 x4 capable with an 11th gen CPU and supports up to 110mm modules. M2_2 and M2_3 support both PCIe 3.0 x4- (chipset attached) and SATA-based M.2 modules up to 80mm. Some SATA ports will be disabled with how this board is wired. When using a SATA M.2 module in M2_2, the SATA 2 port is unavailable. If you install a SATA- or PCIe-based module in the bottom socket (M2_3) SATA ports five and six are disabled. If you’re looking for a bit more speed or redundancy out of your M.2 storage, the Carbon EK X sports RAID0 and RAID1 on NVMe storage devices.

Moving to the right, past the chipset heatsink, are six SATA ports. The SATA ports run RAID0, 1, and 10 for increased flexibility on drive setup. Just below them are two more system fan headers.

Moving down to the bottom edge of the motherboard are several headers, ports and switches. This includes the usual fare of USB ports, RGB headers and more. The Carbon EK X includes a 6-pin PCIe connector to supplement board power (suitable for multiple graphics cards, for example). Below is the full list, from left to right:

Front Panel Audio

aRGB header

LED On/Off switch

RGB header

LED Power input

Thunderbolt AIC connector

Supplemental PCIe power

(2) USB 2.0 headers

USB 3.2 Gen 1 header

(2) System fan headers

CMOS reset

Front panel connectors

(Image credit: MSI)

The rear IO area on the Carbon EK X includes an integrated IO plate with a black background. There are nine USB Type-A ports (three USB 3.2 Gen2, two USB 3.2 Gen1 and four USB 2.0 ports). The Type-C port is USB 3.2 Gen2x2 (20 Gbps). Display outputs consist of a single HDMI (2.0b) port and DisplayPort (1.4) for use with integrated graphics. Above the Type-C port is the 2.5 GbE Intel network port and to the right of those are the Wi-Fi 6E antenna connections. The audio stack includes five analog ports, along with SPDIF output. Finally, a small BIOS flashback button on the far left is used for flashing the BIOS without a CPU installed.

Software

For Z590, MSI has changed up its software offerings. We used to have several individual programs to adjust the system. But MSI has moved to an all-in-one application called MSI Center. The new Software is a central repository for many of the utilities (12) MSI offers. These include Mystic Light (RGB control), AI Cooling (adjust fan speeds), LAN Manager (control the NIC), Speed Up (for storage), Gaming Mode (auto-tune games), among several others (see the screenshots below for details). The User Scenario application has a couple of presets for system performance and is where you manually adjust settings, including CPU clock speeds and voltage, RAM timings, and more. Overall, I like the move to a single application. The user interface is easy to read and get around in. However, sometimes loading these applications takes longer than I would like to see. To that end, MSI Center did an excellent job of pulling everything in.

ALBM MSI-xxxxxxxxx

Image 1 of 10 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 10 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 10 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 10 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 10 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 10 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 7 of 10 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 8 of 10 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 9 of 10 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 10 of 10 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Firmware

To give you a taste of the Firmware, we’ve gathered screenshots showing most BIOS screens. MSI’s BIOS is unique from the other board partners in that the headings aren’t at the top but split out to the sides. In each section, all the most frequently used options are easy to find and not buried deep within menus. Overall, MSI didn’t change much here, moving from Z490 to Z590 and their BIOS continues to be easy to use.

ALBM biosimage1-23

Image 1 of 23 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 23 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 23 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 23 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 23 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 23 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 7 of 23 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 8 of 23 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 9 of 23 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 10 of 23 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 11 of 23 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 12 of 23 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 13 of 23 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 14 of 23 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 15 of 23 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 16 of 23 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 17 of 23 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 18 of 23 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 19 of 23 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 20 of 23 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 21 of 23 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 22 of 23 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 23 of 23 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Future Tests and Final Thoughts

With Z590 boards arriving but no Rocket Lake-S CPUs yet, we’re in an odd place. We know most of these boards should perform similarly to our previous Z490 motherboard reviews. And while there are exceptions, they are likely mostly at the bottom of the product stack. To that end, we’re posting these as detailed previews until we get data using a Rocket Lake processor.

Once we receive a Rocket Lake CPU and as soon as any embargos have expired, we’ll fill in the data points, including the benchmarking/performance results, as well as overclocking/power and VRM temperatures.

We’ll also be updating our test system hardware to include a PCIe 4.0 video card and storage. This way, we can utilize the platform to its fullest using the fastest protocols supported. We will also update to the latest Windows 10 64-bit OS (20H2) with all threat mitigations applied and an updated video card driver. We use the latest non-beta motherboard BIOS available to the public unless otherwise noted. While we do not have performance results from the yet-to-be-released Rocket Lake CPU, we’re confident the 70A VRMs will handle the i9-11900K processor without issue.

(Image credit: MSI)

The MSI MPG Z590 Carbon EK X is a unique board in the motherboard landscape. While a few other boards include a monoblock, they are on more expensive boards and typically already installed on the board. In this case, the monoblock needs to be installed on the motherboard after putting the CPU in the socket. You also get an EK Leak Tester to ensure leak-free functionality. Including a properly fitting block on a mid-rangel board can make a move to water cooling your motherboard a lot less intimidating.

Aside from that, the board includes a capable VRM able to handle the 10th and 11th generation flagship Intel processors. Be it at stock speeds or overclocked, the power delivery won’t have any issues (especially since they are kept cooler by the monoblock). This board includes three M.2 sockets, 2.5 GbE, integrated Wi-Fi 6E, and styling that will match most build themes. There is a USB 3.2 Gen2x2 Type-C port out back. However, we do not find any ultra-fast Thunderbolt ports.

I don’t have too many concerns with this board. Since the monoblock does come uninstalled, I would like to have seen the package include VRM heatsinks and mounting (screws). The elephant in the room is the price. At $499, it is cheaper than all other motherboards that include a monoblock like this. Still, the price went up a full $100 from the Z490 Carbon EK X. That said, power delivery gets a bump from 12 phases to 16, Wi-Fi receives a bump to 6E, and you also get native PCIe 4.0 support and an improved audio codec. So it isn’t like you’re getting nothing for the additional cost.

I would like to see this board priced a bit less (perhaps $449 or so), but again, it’s still the best deal if you’re looking to cool your CPU and motherboard together. The good news is if you like the board but don’t want to build a custom loop, you can find the MPG Z590 Gaming Carbon WiFi, likely for a lot less. We haven’t heard anything definitive at this point, but I would expect to see similar boards from Gigabyte (Aorus Master Waterforce/Aorus Xtreme Waterforce) or perhaps an ASRock Aqua.

You could also buy a monoblock for your motherboard, but you then have to go through the effort of finding a board that has monoblocks made for them (there are several, but not a lot overall) and making the purchase (including the leak tester). If you opt for this board, EK also includes a coupon for $65 worth of credit in EKWB’s webshop to help offset the costs of building or adding on to a water loop.

The MSI MPG Z590 Carbon EK X finds a nice niche spot in the motherboard market by pairing a mid-range board and custom monoblock at a much more palatable price point than its competitors. Between the leak tester and EKWB coupon, it will be difficult finding a better deal on the same components bought on your own (consider most monoblocks cost at least $180 and can range to almost $400). Given that, plus this board’s healthy list of features makes it easy to recommend if you’re looking for a motherboard that supports CPU and VRM water cooling out of the box. At this price, the Carbon EK X is the only game in town.

MORE: Best Motherboards

MORE: How To Choose A Motherboard

MORE: All Motherboard Content