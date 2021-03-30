MSI MPG Z590 Carbon EK X Review: EK Waterblock Meets Gaming Carbon WiFi

Software

For Z590, MSI has changed up its software offerings. We used to have several individual programs to adjust the system. But MSI has moved to an all-in-one application called MSI Center. The new Software is a central repository for many of the utilities (12) MSI offers. These include Mystic Light (RGB control), AI Cooling (adjust fan speeds), LAN Manager (control the NIC), Speed Up (for storage), Gaming Mode (auto-tune games), among several others (see the screenshots below for details). The User Scenario application has a couple of presets for system performance and is where you manually adjust settings, including CPU clock speeds and voltage, RAM timings, and more.



Overall, I like the move to a single application. The user interface is easy to read and get around in. However, sometimes loading these applications takes longer than I would like to see. To that end, MSI Center did an excellent job of pulling everything in.

Firmware

To give you a taste of the Firmware, we’ve gathered screenshots showing most BIOS screens. MSI’s BIOS is unique from the other board partners in that the headings aren’t at the top but split out to the sides. In each section, all the most frequently used options are easy to find and not buried deep within menus. Overall, MSI didn’t change much here, moving from Z490 to Z590 and their BIOS continues to be easy to use.

Test System

As of March 2021, we’ve updated our test system to Windows 10 64-bit OS (20H2) with all threat mitigations applied. On the hardware front, we’ve switched to all PCIe 4.0 components. We upgraded our video card to an Asus RTX 3070 TUF Gaming and the storage device to a 2TB Phison PS5-18-E18 M.2. Along with the hardware changes, we’ve also updated the games to F1 2020 and Far Cry: New Dawn. We use the latest non-beta motherboard BIOS available to the public unless otherwise noted (typically during new releases). The hardware used is as follows:

TEST SYSTEM COMPONENTS CPU Intel i9-11900K RAM GSkill Trident Z Neo 2x8GB DDR4 3600 (F4-3600C16Q-32GTZN) GSkill Trident Z Royale 2x8GB DDR4 4000 (F4-4000C18Q-32GTRS) Motherboard Asus TUF Gaming RTX 3070 CPU Cooler Corsair H150i PSU Corsair AX1200i Operating System Windows 10 64-bit 20H2 Graphics Driver NVIDIA Driver 461.40 Sound Integrated HD audio Network Integrated Networking (GbE or 2.5 GbE)

Benchmark Settings

Synthetic Benchmarks and Settings PCMark 10 Version 2.1.2508 64 Essentials, Productivity, Digital Content Creation, MS Office 3DMark Version 2.17.7137 64 Firestrike Extreme and Time Spy Default Presets Cinebench R20 Version RBBENCHMARK271150 Open GL Benchmark - Single and Multi-threaded Application Tests and Settings LAME MP3 Version SSE2_2019 Mixed 271MB WAV to mp3: Command: -b 160 --nores (160Kb/s) HandBrake CLI Version: 1.2.2 Sintel Open Movie Project: 4.19GB 4K mkv to x264 (light AVX) and x265 (heavy AVX) Corona 1.4 Version 1.4 Custom benchmark 7-Zip Version 19.00 Integrated benchmark Game Tests and Settings F1 2020 Ultra Preset - 1920 x 1080, TAA, 16xAF (Australia, Clear, Dry) Far Cry: New Dawn Ultra Preset - 1920 x 1080

