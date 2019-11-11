How to Password Protect a Folder in Windows 10

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Nowadays, all of our information is digital -- from pictures to our banking information and everything in-between. Among these files, we all have sensitive information that, when seen by others, could cause irrevocable harm. Windows 10 doesn’t make it easy to password protect a folder, but we can guide you here on how to protect your most sensitive information.

1. Open the folder you want to protect with a password.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

2. Right-click inside the folder, opening the context menu.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

3. Select New from the context menu.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

4. Click Text Document from the context menu pop-up.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

5. Rename the new text document to “LockedFolder” and press Enter.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

6. Open the “LockedFolder” text document.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

7. Copy the highlighted code below.

cls @ECHO OFF title Folder Locker if EXIST "Control Panel.{21EC2020-3AEA-1069-A2DD-08002B30309D}" goto UNLOCK if NOT EXIST Locker goto MDLOCKER :CONFIRM echo Are you sure u want to Lock the folder(Y/N) set/p "cho=>" if %cho%==Y goto LOCK if %cho%==y goto LOCK if %cho%==n goto END if %cho%==N goto END echo Invalid choice. goto CONFIRM :LOCK ren Locker "Control Panel.{21EC2020-3AEA-1069-A2DD-08002B30309D}" attrib +h +s "Control Panel.{21EC2020-3AEA-1069-A2DD-08002B30309D}" echo Folder locked goto End :UNLOCK echo Enter password to Unlock folder set/p "pass=>" if NOT %pass%==INPUT YOUR PASSWORD HERE goto FAIL attrib -h -s "Control Panel.{21EC2020-3AEA-1069-A2DD-08002B30309D}" ren "Control Panel.{21EC2020-3AEA-1069-A2DD-08002B30309D}" Locker echo Folder Unlocked successfully goto End :FAIL echo Invalid password goto end :MDLOCKER md Locker echo Locker created successfully goto End :End

8. Paste the code into the “LockedFolder” text document.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

9. In the “LockedFolder” text document, find the phrase “INPUT YOUR PASSWORD HERE”.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

10. Replace “INPUT YOUR PASSWORD HERE” with a password of your choosing. Do not use spaces within your password.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

11. Click File in the header menu of the text document.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

12. Select “Save as” from the drop-down menu.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

13. Change the file name “LockedFolder” to “LockedFolder.bat”.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

14. From the “Save as type” drop-down, select “All Files”.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

15. Click the “Save” button.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

16. Double-click the “LockedFolder.bat” windows batch file.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

17. You will now see a new folder named “Locker”. Select, drag, and drop the files you want locked inside the Locker folder.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

18. Right-click the Windows batch file named “LockedFolder”.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

19. Select “Open” from the context menu.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

20. Type “Y” in the CMD pop-up window and then press Enter on your keyboard. Your locked folder and its contents are now hidden.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

21. To unlock and make the folder visible again, double-click on the “LockedFolder” Windows batch file.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

22. Enter the password you created earlier and press Enter on your keyboard when asked to unlock the folder.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Repeat these steps again to hide and password protect the folder:

24. Double click the “LockedFolder.bat” Windows batch file.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

25. Type “Y” in the CMD pop-up window and then press Enter on your keyboard.