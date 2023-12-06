Acer announces Nitro V 16, first AMD Ryzen 8040 series gaming laptop, just ahead of Intel’s Meteor Lake Launch

Acer has dropped the details (or, at least, some details) on its upcoming Nitro V 16 gaming laptop, the first system we've heard of with AMD's Ryzen 8040 series processors. The system will launch in North America in March 2024 and other markets in April, starting at $999 or €1,199.

The announcement, which comes from Acer, says very little about the 8040 series "Hawk Point" chips, other than that the Nitro 16 will go up to a new Ryzen 7 8845HS running on the Zen 4 architecture. In 2022, AMD shook up its naming , so while that first 8 in the 8845HS means a 2024 model, the third number, "4" means it's on the same process node as last year's most advanced AMD processors.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Acer) (Image credit: Acer)

Acer and AMD are pointing out that the laptops will utilize Ryzen AI technology, similar to the 7040 series. The announcement comes just ahead of Intel launching its "Meteor Lake" chips on December 14 , which will be its first with a neural processing unit.



The AMD processors will be paired with Nvidia GeForce RTX 40-series graphics cards, up to an RTX 4060. The 16-inch, 16:10 screen panel will come in 2560 x 1600 or 1920 x 1200 resolution options, with up to 165 Hz refresh rates. Other specs include up to 32GB of DDR5-5600 RAM and up to 2TB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage.

Ports include USB 4 Type-C, a pair of USB 3 Type-A ports, HDMI and a microSD card reader. For wireless, the laptop will work with Wi-Fi 6E (Acer didn't name a specific Wi-Fi card).



"We do not have any final US or Canadian models/configurations to share at this time," an Acer spokesperson said in an email. So while we know this is all planned to start rolling out in March, it may be a bit until we learn the details. Perhaps that's something that Acer and AMD are holding onto for CES in January.