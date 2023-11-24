AMD's Zen 4-Based Ryzen 8000 CPUs Listed, Hawk Point breaks cover
AMD's Ryzen 8000-series lineup for laptops begins to take shape.
Renowned hardware leaker @harukaze5179 has found a list of AMD's upcoming Ryzen 8040-series accelerated processing units with built-in graphics. These upcoming Ryzen 8040-series processors are codenamed Hawk Point, though these are essentially rebadged Ryzen 7040-series CPUs known as Phoenix and Phoenix 2.
The product names indicate that AMD will offer Ryzen 9, Ryzen 7, and Ryzen 5 products within the Ryzen 8040-series lineup, and those CPUs will feature a TDP of 28W or 45W, depending on their actual specifications. While the range-topping Ryzen 9 8940H and Ryzen 7 8840H/HS models will carry eight multi-threaded Zen 4 cores and an RDNA 3-based GPU with up to 768 stream processors, some Ryzen 5-branded parts could either pack six Zen 4 cores or use a hybrid design featuring two high-performance Zen 4 cores and four smaller Zen 4c cores.
|CPU Model
|TDP
|OPN
|Packaging
|RYZEN 9 8940H
|45W
|100-000001309
|FP8
|RYZEN 9 8940H
|45W
|100-000001383
|FP7
|RYZEN 7 8840HS
|28W
|100-000001357
|FP8
|RYZEN 7 8840HS
|28W
|100-000001379
|FP7
|RYZEN 7 8840H
|45W
|100-000001311
|FP8
|RYZEN 7 8840H
|45W
|100-000001384
|FP7
|RYZEN 7 8840U
|28W
|100-000001323
|FP7R2
|RYZEN 7 8840U
|28W
|100-000001375
|FP7
|RYZEN 7 8840U
|28W
|100-000001313
|FP8
|RYZEN 7 PRO 8840U
|28W
|100-000001377
|FP7
|RYZEN 5 8640HS
|28W
|100-000001358
|FP8
|RYZEN 5 8640HS
|28W
|100-000001380
|FP7
|RYZEN 5 8640H
|45W
|100-000001310
|FP8
|RYZEN 5 8640H
|45W
|100-000001385
|FP7
|RYZEN 5 8640U
|28W
|?
|FP8
|RYZEN 5 8640U
|28W
|100-000001376
|FP7
|RYZEN 5 8640U
|28W
|100-000001324
|FP7R2
|RYZEN 5 PRO 8640U
|28W
|100-000001378
|FP7
|RYZEN 5 PRO 8640U
|28W
|100-000001312
|FP8
AMD's Ryzen 8040-series processors will be available in three different packaging options, just like their Ryzen 7040 predecessors. The FP7 (LPDDR5X) and FP7r2 (DDR5) packages are tailored for slimmer designs that require a high-performance APU, while the larger FP8 package is intended for the highest functionality and performance. The FP8 is significantly bigger than the FP7 variants and supports more advanced interfaces like AMD's MIPI CSI, a fast interface for linking things like cameras to host APUs.
It is likely that the new parts will be drop-in compatible with existing motherboard designs aimed at Ryzen 7040-series products. This will greatly simplify the lives of PC makers as they will not have to redesign anything and still get some kind of upgrade.
What remains to be seen is whether Ryzen 8040-series parts will be faster than their direct predecessors and if so, how much faster these are going to be. Keeping in mind that TSMC's N4 process technology (4nm) is getting better, AMD could probably increase the clocks of its parts without risking yields, but the company has not formally announced any specifications of its Ryzen 8040-series CPUs.
