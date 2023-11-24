AMD's Zen 4-Based Ryzen 8000 CPUs Listed, Hawk Point breaks cover

Renowned hardware leaker @harukaze5179 has found a list of AMD's upcoming Ryzen 8040-series accelerated processing units with built-in graphics. These upcoming Ryzen 8040-series processors are codenamed Hawk Point, though these are essentially rebadged Ryzen 7040-series CPUs known as Phoenix and Phoenix 2.

The product names indicate that AMD will offer Ryzen 9, Ryzen 7, and Ryzen 5 products within the Ryzen 8040-series lineup, and those CPUs will feature a TDP of 28W or 45W, depending on their actual specifications. While the range-topping Ryzen 9 8940H and Ryzen 7 8840H/HS models will carry eight multi-threaded Zen 4 cores and an RDNA 3-based GPU with up to 768 stream processors, some Ryzen 5-branded parts could either pack six Zen 4 cores or use a hybrid design featuring two high-performance Zen 4 cores and four smaller Zen 4c cores.

Swipe to scroll horizontally CPU Model TDP OPN Packaging RYZEN 9 8940H 45W 100-000001309 FP8 RYZEN 9 8940H 45W 100-000001383 FP7 RYZEN 7 8840HS 28W 100-000001357 FP8 RYZEN 7 8840HS 28W 100-000001379 FP7 RYZEN 7 8840H 45W 100-000001311 FP8 RYZEN 7 8840H 45W 100-000001384 FP7 RYZEN 7 8840U 28W 100-000001323 FP7R2 RYZEN 7 8840U 28W 100-000001375 FP7 RYZEN 7 8840U 28W 100-000001313 FP8 RYZEN 7 PRO 8840U 28W 100-000001377 FP7 RYZEN 5 8640HS 28W 100-000001358 FP8 RYZEN 5 8640HS 28W 100-000001380 FP7 RYZEN 5 8640H 45W 100-000001310 FP8 RYZEN 5 8640H 45W 100-000001385 FP7 RYZEN 5 8640U 28W ? FP8 RYZEN 5 8640U 28W 100-000001376 FP7 RYZEN 5 8640U 28W 100-000001324 FP7R2 RYZEN 5 PRO 8640U 28W 100-000001378 FP7 RYZEN 5 PRO 8640U 28W 100-000001312 FP8

AMD's Ryzen 8040-series processors will be available in three different packaging options, just like their Ryzen 7040 predecessors. The FP7 (LPDDR5X) and FP7r2 (DDR5) packages are tailored for slimmer designs that require a high-performance APU, while the larger FP8 package is intended for the highest functionality and performance. The FP8 is significantly bigger than the FP7 variants and supports more advanced interfaces like AMD's MIPI CSI, a fast interface for linking things like cameras to host APUs.

It is likely that the new parts will be drop-in compatible with existing motherboard designs aimed at Ryzen 7040-series products. This will greatly simplify the lives of PC makers as they will not have to redesign anything and still get some kind of upgrade.

What remains to be seen is whether Ryzen 8040-series parts will be faster than their direct predecessors and if so, how much faster these are going to be. Keeping in mind that TSMC's N4 process technology (4nm) is getting better, AMD could probably increase the clocks of its parts without risking yields, but the company has not formally announced any specifications of its Ryzen 8040-series CPUs.