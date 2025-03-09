'Self-replaceable batteries' return with the Dynabook Portégé Z40L-N business laptop

Dynabook has introduced the Portégé Z40L-N, a new 14-inch Intel Lunar Lake business laptop featuring a simple user-replaceable battery, a feature that has become rare in modern laptops. The device is designed for professionals who require a durable and portable machine with long-term usability.

Weighing under 1kg (approximately 2.2lbs), the Portégé Z40L-N has a magnesium alloy chassis that meets MIL-STD-810H standards for durability. It is built to withstand drops, shocks, and environmental stress, making it suitable for mobile work environments.

The laptop runs on Intel's Core Ultra Series 2 processors, based on the Lunar Lake architecture, and includes Neural Processing Units (NPUs) for AI-based tasks. It supports Windows Copilot+ features, including Live Captions, gesture controls, and AI-assisted video call enhancements.

Image 1 of 3
The replaceable battery on the Dynabook Portégé Z40L-N
(Image credit: Dynabook)

One of the key features of the Portégé Z40L-N is its 65Wh replaceable battery. While it may not be the largest in capacity, it addresses concerns over battery degradation, allowing users to replace the unit instead of relying on service repairs or early device replacement.

Lunar Lake laptops usually have pretty good battery life, but this "self-replacable battery" doesn't quite take us back to the era where you had snap-in battery packs that formed part of the device shell, some even offered hot-swap batteries. The Portégé's battery still looks like it is screwed in, hidden under a small detachable cover.

In contrast, Apple’s adoption of sealed batteries in laptops set a trend that other manufacturers followed, enabling slimmer designs, better efficiency, and improved battery optimization. The unibody construction integrated the battery into the device, enhancing structural integrity and extending battery life, but also preventing easy user replacement. This shift gave Apple greater control over service and repair, increasing profits, while other brands adopted similar designs to stay competitive. Although it improved aesthetics and durability, critics argue that sealed batteries reduce user flexibility and contribute to higher repair costs and environmental concerns.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Dynabook Portégé Z40L-N Specs

CPU

• Intel Core Ultra 5 226V

• Intel Core Ultra 5 236V (vPro)

• Intel Core Ultra 7 258V

• Intel Core Ultra 7 268V (vPro)

RAM

• 16 GB LPDDR5

• 32 GB LPDDR5

Storage

PCIe NVMe SSD up to 2 TB

Display

14-inch WUXGA (1920x1200), Touch Screen optional

Graphics

• Intel Arc 130V (Core Ultra 5)

• Intel Arc 140V (Core Ultra 7)

Webcam

• 5MP Webcam + IR Camera

• Human Presence Detection

Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi 7 6GHz

Ports

• HDMI

• 2x USB-C ports Supporting Thunderbolt 4

• 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports

• One supporting USB Sleep & Charge

• RJ-45 Ethernet LAN port

• Headset jack (Mic/Headphone combo port)

• microSD Card Slot

Battery

65Wh

OS

Windows 11 Pro

Dimensions

312.4 x 224 x 15.9 millimeters

Weight

Starting under 1kg

As for the rest of the features, the Portégé Z40L-N features a 14-inch display with a 1920x1200 resolution and a 5-megapixel infrared camera for Windows Hello facial recognition. Additionally there is a spill-resistant keyboard, Dolby Atmos stereo speakers, and a fingerprint reader. Connectivity options include two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, Gigabit Ethernet, a microSD card reader, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Wireless support includes Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth.

The Portégé Z40L-N will be offered in two configurations: one with an Intel Core Ultra 5 226V processor and 16GB of RAM, starting at $1,699, and another with a Core Ultra 7 258V processor and 32GB of RAM, starting at $2,199. Both versions offer up to 2TB of storage.

Dynabook's decision to reintroduce a user-replaceable battery sets the Portégé Z40L-N apart from many competing ultrabooks, which often use sealed designs. This move could appeal to business users looking for longevity and ease of maintenance without relying on manufacturer service centers.

