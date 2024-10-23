Eero's new Outdoor 7 delivers 15,000 sq ft of Wi-Fi 7 coverage outside your home

Eero is launching a new wireless product today, and it’s not a run-of-the-mill mesh router. Instead, it’s a wireless network extender designed for outdoor use. The new Eero Outdoor 7 features a similar aesthetic to its Max 7 mesh router system but can withstand the rigors of continuously providing wireless coverage outside your home.

The Outdoor 7 was designed for users needing expanded coverage around their home, to cover areas often unreachable by a home router. Devices like doorbell cameras, security cameras, or even smart-enabled pathway lights can often have trouble latching onto a wireless signal, hence Eero's decision to enter this market.

The new network device is designed to work with all previous Eero routers and supports the Wi-Fi 7 standard, meaning that it will provide the best performance when paired with the Eero Max 7. However, we should caution that it only supports the 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands. It curiously leaves out the faster 6 GHz band first introduced with Wi-Fi 6E. According to Eero, the Outdoor 7 supports up to 2.1 Gbps wireless speeds while preserving support for smart home devices using the Thread, Zigbee, and Matter protocols.

Given the fewer physical obstacles (like you would find inside a home), one Outdoor 7 provides up to 15,000 square feet of coverage around your property. You can also use two Outdoor 7 devices in a point-to-point configuration to provide connectivity hundreds of feet away. In addition, there's a single 2.5 GbE port onboard that supports Power-over-Ethernet.

(Image credit: Eero)

Speaking with Eero representatives this week, they explained that the Outdoor 7 was field tested under extreme heat conditions in Arizona, while cold weather testing took place in Alaska. As a result, the rated operating temperature for the network device swings from as hot as 130 degrees Fahrenheit (F) to -40 degrees F. In addition, it has an IP66 rating for dust/water egress, and the external mount (which can be attached to brick, stucco, vinyl siding, and other popular building materials) can withstand up to 100 mph winds, which would be beneficial to those living in hurricane-prone areas.

Like other Eero devices, the Outdoor 7 uses the Eero app for setup. The app handles all device controls and doesn’t rely on a web interface. However, the app has been updated with new animations and setup routines to help guide customers through the Outdoor 7 installation process.

Eero says that the Outdoor 7 will be available for sale starting on November 13th, priced from $349.99 from Amazon, Eero, and Best Buy. For reference, a single Max 7 Wi-Fi 7 node has a retail price of $599.99 and is currently on sale for $509.99. An Outdoor 7 bundle with a 30-watt Outdoor PoE+ adapter will also be available for $399.99. The device will come backed with a three-year warranty in the United States, while availability in Canada will be announced at a later date.