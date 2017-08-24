Navigate Epic’s UE4 VR Editor With Your Feet Thanks To 3drudder

It seems like the folks at 3dRudder never stop coming up with new ways to use the 3dRudder foot-based controller. The company recently launched a new version of its peripheral called the 3dRudder CAD Edition that includes plugins that let you use the controller with the Rhino3D CAD application. The 3dRudder CAD plugin enables you to navigate through 3D CAD software with your feet, and now you can do the same in Epic Games’ Unreal Engine 4 VR Editor.

In June 2016, Epic Games released the EU4 VR Editor, which enables 3D world designers to create virtual environments from within VR. The editor allows you to manipulate virtual objects with your hands using motion controllers, and stand within the scene as you piece it together around you. Epic Games’ solution for navigating the 3D scene involves grabbing part of the virtual world and pulling it towards you.

With 3dRudder’s new UE4 plugin, you can use your feet to fly around the virtual environment that you’re creating. The 3dRudder UE4 plugin enables the use of four axes: pitch to move forward and backward, roll to strafe left and right, yaw to rotate left or right, and "UpDown," which allows you to fly to high places instead of relying on zooming in and out.

The 3dRudder UE4 plugin is available for free through the Unreal Engine Marketplace. You can snag a 3dRudder peripheral from 3dRudder.com. The VR Edition sells for $179, and the CAD Edition (the one that includes the CAD plugin) sells for $279.