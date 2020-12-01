AMD Updates Adrenaline Drivers to Support Ray Tracing

AMD recently added Vulkan's finalized RT extensions to its adrenaline beta driver 20.11.2. Now AMD has brought its support for VulkanRT out of beta with the new official driver 20.11.3. Plus added support for Immortals: Fenyx Rising.

You can download the drive here.

Driver 20.11.3 supports everything the previous 20.11.2 beta driver did, but with more bug fixes including the following:

Fixed Lower than expected performance may be experienced on Radeon™ RX 6000 series graphics products in Watchdogs:® Legion and Dirt™ 5.

Fixed Lower than expected performance may be experienced on Radeon™ RX 5000/500/400 series graphics products in Godfall™.

Godfall™ is not detected or listed in Radeon Software gaming tab.

Fixed Crysis™ Remastered may experience corruption on character models on Radeon™ RX 6800 Series graphics products.

Fixed some intermittent crashes found in Total War™ Saga: Troy and World of Warcraft®: Shadowlands.

Fixed World of Warcraft®: Shadowlands may fail to launch when DirectX®12 API is selected on Windows®7 system configurations.

Fixed some intermittent crashes found in Call of Duty®: Black Ops Cold War with DirectX® Raytracing enabled.

Fixed HDR on supported Windows 10 desktops might get disabled when DOOM® Eternal™ starts rendering in HDR mode.

Fixed issues found on Adobe™ Illustrator, Adobe™ Premier and FinalWire AIDA64.

Fixed corruption issues in Red Dead Redemption 2 in 1080p resolution on Radeon™ RX 6800 Series graphics products.

However, the amount of known issues is still very large: