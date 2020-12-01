AMD Updates Adrenaline Drivers to Support Ray Tracing

AMD recently added Vulkan's finalized RT extensions to its adrenaline beta driver 20.11.2. Now AMD has brought its support for VulkanRT out of beta with the new official driver 20.11.3. Plus added support for Immortals: Fenyx Rising.
You can download the drive here.
Driver 20.11.3 supports everything the previous 20.11.2 beta driver did, but with more bug fixes including the following:
- Fixed Lower than expected performance may be experienced on Radeon™ RX 6000 series graphics products in Watchdogs:® Legion and Dirt™ 5.
- Fixed Lower than expected performance may be experienced on Radeon™ RX 5000/500/400 series graphics products in Godfall™.
- Godfall™ is not detected or listed in Radeon Software gaming tab.
- Fixed Crysis™ Remastered may experience corruption on character models on Radeon™ RX 6800 Series graphics products.
- Fixed some intermittent crashes found in Total War™ Saga: Troy and World of Warcraft®: Shadowlands.
- Fixed World of Warcraft®: Shadowlands may fail to launch when DirectX®12 API is selected on Windows®7 system configurations.
- Fixed some intermittent crashes found in Call of Duty®: Black Ops Cold War with DirectX® Raytracing enabled.
- Fixed HDR on supported Windows 10 desktops might get disabled when DOOM® Eternal™ starts rendering in HDR mode.
- Fixed issues found on Adobe™ Illustrator, Adobe™ Premier and FinalWire AIDA64.
- Fixed corruption issues in Red Dead Redemption 2 in 1080p resolution on Radeon™ RX 6800 Series graphics products.
However, the amount of known issues is still very large:
- Brightness flickering may intermittently occur in some games when Radeon™ FreeSync is enabled, and the game is set to use borderless fullscreen.
- Metro Exodus™, Shadow of the Tomb Raider™, Battlefield™ V and Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare may experience intermittent application crashes with DirectX® Raytracing enabled.
- Anisotropic Filtering in Radeon™ Software graphics settings is not taking effect in DirectX®9 applications on RDNA graphics products.
- Some games may experience stuttering when set to borderless fullscreen and an extended display is connected running the Netflix™ windows store application on RDNA graphics products.
- Radeon™ recording and streaming features may fail to enable on AMD Radeon™ HD 7800 series graphics products.
- Modifying the HDMI Scaling slider may cause FPS to become locked to 30.
- Performance Metrics Overlay and the Performance Tuning tab incorrectly report higher than expected idle clock speeds on Radeon™ RX 5700 series graphics products. Performance and power consumption are not impacted by this incorrect reporting.
- Enhanced Sync may cause a black screen to occur when enabled on some games and system configurations. Any users who may be experiencing issues with Enhanced Sync enabled should disable it as a temporary workaround.
- Oculus Link users might experience crashes on Polaris and Vega series graphics products.
- Flickering might be observed if the Radeon Software Overlay is invoked while Immortals: Fenyx Rising™ is running on an extended display.
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six® Siege might experience corruption in Hybrid Graphics scenarios when using the Vulkan API on an extended display.
- Screen flickering might be observed when using MSI Afterburner.