Apple Cuts Price of Thunderbolt Cable, Adds Shorter Option

Apple peripherals, like all of Apple's products, don't come cheap. It's why it's a good idea to hang onto the cables that come with the product's original purchase, as most of Apple's connectors cost at least $19 to replace.
Apple's Thunderbolt cables, first introduced in 2011 to connect to external peripherals, used to run for $49. The hefty price is matched by its hefty length of 2.0m.
Thankfully, the company's seen fit to slash the prices and the length on its Thunderbolt connectors. Now, a 2.0m Thunderbolt cable costs $39, and the more compact version, sitting at 0.5m is an almost reasonable $29.
Thunderbolt cables can be purchased via the Apple Store here (for the 2.0 m cable) and here (for the 0.5 m cable).
you are kind of missing the point.
its really just 20 thin as can be copper wires, and a plug...
if it wasnt for that stupid chip, which i believes only purpose is to stop cheaper cables from being bade, than you wouldn't pay more than 5$ for 6 foot cable,
There has been a recent price drop on certain micro-USB cables on Amazon, how about an article about that?
/s
That wasn't his point though. He was simply ignorantly hating on Apple. Is it overpriced? Yes, but it's much more than a copper wire. It's got active processors in each end, that's why it's so quick and remarkably consistent. Though, I wouldn't say the price is entirely justified.
ok, lets take a look at this here for a minute.
and
now lets convert that to mb
2211.84 mb per second
over 2 gb per second
thats display port, sure its not full duplex... but not really the point
honestly, i don't think there is a single thunderbolt thing that needs thunderbolt...
the only reason they use it is to sell the cables that you HAVE to have to use thunderbolt.