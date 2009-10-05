Apple Sues Australian Grocery Store Over Logo

Australian supermarket Woolworths changed its logo last year. While it's technically the letter 'w' Apple seems to think the fact that Woolworths made its new look like a peeling apple warrants legal action.

According to AppleInsider, Woolworths has applied for a blanket trademark for the logo and while the green 'w' does seem more food orientated, the company's application also extend electrical goods and technology. "While we can't rule [computers, musical players, or other devices] out, we haven't got any plans at the moment," said a Woolworths spokesman, according to AI.

Apple is making its case to IP Australia. WSJ reports that under IP Australia rules, a company can challenge the validity of another company's logo if it can successfully argue that it may cause confusion in the minds of customers.