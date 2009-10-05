Trending

Apple Sues Australian Grocery Store Over Logo

By Apple 

Clearly Apple is the only company allowed to use apples in its logo.

Australian supermarket Woolworths changed its logo last year. While it's technically the letter 'w' Apple seems to think the fact that Woolworths made its new look like a peeling apple warrants legal action.

According to AppleInsider, Woolworths has applied for a blanket trademark for the logo and while the green 'w' does seem more food orientated, the company's application also extend electrical goods and technology. "While we can't rule [computers, musical players, or other devices] out, we haven't got any plans at the moment," said a Woolworths spokesman, according to AI.

Apple is making its case to IP Australia. WSJ reports that under IP Australia rules, a company can challenge the validity of another company's logo if it can successfully argue that it may cause confusion in the minds of customers.

80 Comments Comment from the forums
  • joshthor 06 October 2009 01:41
    boo @ apple. lame move. doesnt even look like thier logo.
  • Tedders 06 October 2009 01:41
    WTF. This is just stupid...
  • fortmccubble 06 October 2009 01:43
    Seriously Apple? That looks more like a tightened Wegman's logo than anything related to that evil company.
  • Platypus 06 October 2009 01:44
    Maybe Apple should change their name/logo entirely since they don't actually sell any fruit. Grocery store customers might get confused. >< /sarcasm.
  • BallistaMan 06 October 2009 01:45
    Oh let them keep the logo. They aren't that similar.
  • doomtomb 06 October 2009 01:45
    @ Apple: What an asshole, that logo for the grocery store doesn't even look close to what Apple uses for their logo. Apple = money grubbing whores.
  • Jazzmain 06 October 2009 01:45
    Apple is really grasping for straws this year aren't they, their stocks must be flat lining this year.
  • 06 October 2009 01:45
    I say thats more of a pumpkin...lol
  • Hellbound 06 October 2009 01:46
    Sad move there Apple...truly pathetic.
  • 06 October 2009 01:50
    Clearly Apple cares for it's fanboys
    It knows they are dumb
