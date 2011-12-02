Intel's Ivy Bridge vs. Sandy Bridge Benchmarks Leaked

With the Intel's Ivy Bridge set to release around April 2012, Intel has reportedly begun sending official Ivy Bridge performance expectations to its partners, manufacturers and resellers. Xbit-labs has published a set of slides that are supposedly from Intel, but are not sanctioned for general public consumption. These could give us an early glimpse of what type of performance we might expect when Ivy Bridge hits the market.

The charts show the Intel Core i7-3770, which is a has 4 cores (8 threads) at 3.40 GHz, with 8MB L3 cache going up against the current Core i7-2600 with similar specifications.

Image source: Xbit-labs

According to the chart, there is an improvement across the board with the new Core i7-3770 processor. Intel states the improvement is due to improved architecture and a higher turbo boost performance. This may be attributed to the new 22nm 3D Tri-Gate technology utilized with the upcoming processors.

7% improvement in SYSmark 2012 score

14% improvement in HDXPRT 2011 score

15% improvement in Cinebench 11.5 score

13% improvement in ProShow Gold 4.5 results

25% improvement in Excel 2010 performance

Image source: Xbit-labs

The charts also show the improvement Intel's HD Graphics 4000 offers over current gen integrated graphics. The improved HD Graphics 4000 features an enhanced AVX acceleration, support for DX11 & OpenCL 1.1, along with PCI-Express Gen 3.0.

56% faster performance in ArcSoft Media Expresso

192% higher overall 3DMark Vantage Performance Preset - Score

17% faster performance in 3DMark Vantage Performance Preset - CPU benchmark

199% faster performance in 3DMark Vantage Performance Preset - GPU benchmark

Stay tuned as hopefully more details trickle out on what type of gaming performance can be expected with the new Ivy Bridge processors.