Intel's Ivy Bridge vs. Sandy Bridge Benchmarks Leaked

We get an early glimpse of the potential of the upcoming Ivy Bridge CPUs through initial benchmarks.

With the Intel's Ivy Bridge set to release around April 2012, Intel has reportedly begun sending official Ivy Bridge performance expectations to its partners, manufacturers and resellers. Xbit-labs has published a set of slides that are supposedly from Intel, but are not sanctioned for general public consumption. These could give us an early glimpse of what type of performance we might expect when Ivy Bridge hits the market.

The charts show the Intel Core i7-3770, which is a has 4 cores (8 threads) at 3.40 GHz, with 8MB L3 cache going up against the current Core i7-2600 with similar specifications.  

Image source: Xbit-labs

According to the chart, there is an improvement across the board with the new Core i7-3770 processor. Intel states the improvement is due to improved architecture and a higher turbo boost performance. This may be attributed to the new 22nm 3D Tri-Gate technology utilized with the upcoming processors. 

  • 7% improvement in SYSmark 2012 score
  • 14% improvement in HDXPRT 2011 score
  • 15% improvement in Cinebench 11.5 score
  • 13% improvement in ProShow Gold 4.5 results
  • 25% improvement in Excel 2010 performance

Image source: Xbit-labs

The charts also show the improvement Intel's HD Graphics 4000 offers over current gen integrated graphics. The improved HD Graphics 4000 features an enhanced AVX acceleration, support for DX11 & OpenCL 1.1, along with PCI-Express Gen 3.0.

  • 56% faster performance in ArcSoft Media Expresso
  • 192% higher overall 3DMark Vantage Performance Preset - Score
  • 17% faster performance in 3DMark Vantage Performance Preset - CPU benchmark
  • 199% faster performance in 3DMark Vantage Performance Preset - GPU benchmark

Stay tuned as hopefully more details trickle out on what type of gaming performance can be expected with the new Ivy Bridge processors.

86 Comments Comment from the forums
  • tmk221 02 December 2011 06:07
    tri-gate tech ? yeah right... marketing BS as always
  • bavman 02 December 2011 06:09
    If the price is the same then it'll be nice to purchase for a new build, but I dont think theres a significant increase in performance to justify an upgrade if you have a sandy bridge cpu.
  • amuffin 02 December 2011 06:10
    YES!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! I can't wait to get one of these chips in the future and OC!!!!!!!!!!!
  • 02 December 2011 06:10
    Please send me an IvyBridge NOW! I need this chip! This will be the best laptop chip ever. I can finally ditch the integrated graphics which will improve battery life by 50% AND I'll get better CPU performance in the package. For desktops, it's a minimal gain 10-25% overall. For Laptop users though, this is huge. A real GPU will give us much longer battery life while not sacraficing performance needed for some of us business and engineering users.
  • makafri 02 December 2011 06:11
    so basically in cpu power is not a big leap... graphich wise is a little better... but well after all intel hd graphics are still shit...
  • BlackHawk91 02 December 2011 06:15
    I think the real benefit of Ivy Bridge is its OCing potential, while keeping low temps and power consumption.
  • nieur 02 December 2011 06:15
    not much attractive for gamers who already have sandybridge on chip GPU performance does't matter if you have discrete GPU
  • nordlead 02 December 2011 06:24
    would have been nice if they compared the HD4000 to the HD3000 instead of the HD2000.
  • LuckyDucky7 02 December 2011 06:28
    So where are the REAL benchmarks?


    Where are the raw numbers? It can always be claimed that a processor is "25% faster" than the previous generation even when the truth isn't there- AMD seems to be good at this.

    Almost every benchmark up there has something to do with HD4000. ProShow's probably using Quick Sync since you're creating an MPEG-2 movie file.

    The only thing that remains a mystery to me is the Excel benchmark since that's the only one where HD4000 wouldn't skew the numbers. Or are there other accelerations in this CPU that Excel 2010 can use that aren't in Sandy Bridge?

    So yeah, it's a new architecture, but it doesn't seem to be a must-have upgrade from an i5-2500K.
  • jiyung 02 December 2011 06:29
    AMD is dead so Intel wants to compete against itself. haha
