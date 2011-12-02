Intel's Ivy Bridge vs. Sandy Bridge Benchmarks Leaked

With the Intel's Ivy Bridge set to release around April 2012, Intel has reportedly begun sending official Ivy Bridge performance expectations to its partners, manufacturers and resellers. Xbit-labs has published a set of slides that are supposedly from Intel, but are not sanctioned for general public consumption. These could give us an early glimpse of what type of performance we might expect when Ivy Bridge hits the market.
The charts show the Intel Core i7-3770, which is a has 4 cores (8 threads) at 3.40 GHz, with 8MB L3 cache going up against the current Core i7-2600 with similar specifications.
According to the chart, there is an improvement across the board with the new Core i7-3770 processor. Intel states the improvement is due to improved architecture and a higher turbo boost performance. This may be attributed to the new 22nm 3D Tri-Gate technology utilized with the upcoming processors.
- 7% improvement in SYSmark 2012 score
- 14% improvement in HDXPRT 2011 score
- 15% improvement in Cinebench 11.5 score
- 13% improvement in ProShow Gold 4.5 results
- 25% improvement in Excel 2010 performance
The charts also show the improvement Intel's HD Graphics 4000 offers over current gen integrated graphics. The improved HD Graphics 4000 features an enhanced AVX acceleration, support for DX11 & OpenCL 1.1, along with PCI-Express Gen 3.0.
- 56% faster performance in ArcSoft Media Expresso
- 192% higher overall 3DMark Vantage Performance Preset - Score
- 17% faster performance in 3DMark Vantage Performance Preset - CPU benchmark
- 199% faster performance in 3DMark Vantage Performance Preset - GPU benchmark
Stay tuned as hopefully more details trickle out on what type of gaming performance can be expected with the new Ivy Bridge processors.
Where are the raw numbers? It can always be claimed that a processor is "25% faster" than the previous generation even when the truth isn't there- AMD seems to be good at this.
Almost every benchmark up there has something to do with HD4000. ProShow's probably using Quick Sync since you're creating an MPEG-2 movie file.
The only thing that remains a mystery to me is the Excel benchmark since that's the only one where HD4000 wouldn't skew the numbers. Or are there other accelerations in this CPU that Excel 2010 can use that aren't in Sandy Bridge?
So yeah, it's a new architecture, but it doesn't seem to be a must-have upgrade from an i5-2500K.