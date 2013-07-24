Trending

Tom's Guide: 20 Great Games for Android

By Android 

Check out Tom's Guide's latest story on Android games!

We're massive fans of console and PC gaming, but those platforms don't do us much good when we're stuck waiting in line at the DMV or sitting at the airport. During those times, our phones are our best friends, and we're lucky in that mobile gaming has come a long way since the days of Snake (still one of our favorites, but you know what we mean). The Tom's Guide team has put together a list of 20 of the best games for Android. Be sure to check it out before your next commute!

The quality and quantity of good mobile games is on the rise as players and game devs continue to push the boundaries of what's possible on a mobile device. Quirky indie games and innovative touchscreen mechanics coexist side by side with tried and true game formulas and even full on ports of classic PC and console games. Google Play is a crowded games marke though, so we'd like to help you make sense of things by recommending twenty of our favorite free and paid games for the Android platform.20 Great Games for Android

3 Comments Comment from the forums
  • keither5150 25 January 2013 07:02
    Hill climb racing
    Super stickman golf

    These two are fantastic.
  • rangas 25 January 2013 07:04
    helll yeah men! this is what im talking about
  • Ro0ster 26 July 2013 15:19
    Its unfortunate that people could consider these titles 'what they're talkin' 'bout!' No wonder consoles and mobile gaming is taking off...it caters to those with the lowest IQs and as such; gaming on another level as seen on PCs is slowly dying.
