Tom's Guide: 20 Great Games for Android

The quality and quantity of good mobile games is on the rise as players and game devs continue to push the boundaries of what's possible on a mobile device. Quirky indie games and innovative touchscreen mechanics coexist side by side with tried and true game formulas and even full on ports of classic PC and console games. Google Play is a crowded games marke though, so we'd like to help you make sense of things by recommending twenty of our favorite free and paid games for the Android platform.20 Great Games for Android