Tom's Guide: 15 Cleaning Tools for Your PC

By Freeware 

Check out Tom's Guide's latest story on PC cleaning tools!

Though we may try our best to keep things squeaky clean, over time, your computer can become clogged with unnecessary files, folders, viruses and other undesirable content. As such, it's advisable to include your PC in your spring cleaning regime and give it a regular once over every few months. The Tom's Guide team has put together a list of tools that will help you keep your computer running smoothly. Be sure to check it out!

Does it take forever for your PC applications to load? Are web pages loading slowly despite your super-fast broadband connection? Is your hard drive riddled with duplicate files and the detritus of old programs and settings? Maybe it’s time for your system to enjoy a bit of spring cleaning. Here are a few free utilities that specialize in "cleaning" your PC. Among other things, these applications can remove unnecessary files, track down duplicates, and help insure clean uninstalls—speeding up your system and cleaning out space used by junk and temporary files.15 Tools for Cleaning Your PC

5 Comments Comment from the forums
  • ravnoscc 27 February 2013 23:56
    I sincerely thought this was going to be about physical tools I could use to clean PC's... :(
  • digiex 28 February 2013 01:04
    I was thinking paint brush...
  • velosteraptor 28 February 2013 02:19
    ccleaner. That is all.
  • dalethepcman 28 February 2013 04:32
    Utilities for keeping a pc clean.
    Malwarebytes Anti Malware, Spybot Search & Destroy V2, and Microsoft Security Essentials. Temporary File Cleaner or TFC isn't bad for clearing up junk temp files.

    As a rule I never use registry cleaning programs, they always throw away stuff you need without fail. Please feel free to use everything listed here though. When you break your computer call a tech to fix it. Keep us employed :)
  • Silverbrain 01 March 2013 05:23
    I concur with dalethepcman. As a fellow tech, I like to apply the k.i.s.s. method when fixing a pc, to help retrace my steps should something go awry. Registry cleaners are such a no no...such risk when using one, and the gains are pretty un-measurable anyways.
