Create Your Own Custom, Colorful Mechanical Keyboard

By Build Your Own 

WASD Keyboards lets you engrave or laser etch custom images or fonts on each key of the V1 Custom Mechanical Keyboard.

There are hundreds of different mouse designs out there featuring a countless variety of shapes, sizes, colors and even illumination, but mechanical keyboards are a different story. Although there are a good number of quality mechanical keyboards out there, none of them offer the complete customization that the V1 Custom Mechanical Keyboard by WASD Keyboards does.

The V1 Custom Keyboard lets you choose exactly what appears on each and every key of the keyboard. You can choose a custom font or even upload your own custom images that will be laser etched or engraved into the keys. You can also choose the color of the keys and the type of Cherry MX switch the keyboard will be using. For those who are worried about waking the house up with furious keyboard strokes while gaming in the middle of the night, WASD also offers a sound dampener that doesn't compromise the tactile response of the keyboard.

Depending on how much you want to customize your keyboard, the price of the V1 starts at $140 USD. Head on over to WASD Keyboards to create your very own V1 Keyboard and view a gallery of user-submitted designs. The company also sells a semi-custom version of the V1 starting at $120 USD which still comes with plenty of customization.

20 Comments
  • JasonAkkerman 30 April 2012 08:05
    I'll stick with my original G15, at least until the WASD keys completely fade away. It has been a great key board.
  • welshmousepk 30 April 2012 08:08
    i would really like to see the option of different switches for different keys. having the wasd and 1-4 keys as reds, with everything else as black would be awesome for gaming.
    or even better, how about some sort of switch system to adjust the resistance of the switches so you can switch between black or red?
    that would be awesome. though probably impossible..
  • bennaye 30 April 2012 08:08
    ctrl-alt-del
    ctrl-c & v
    ctrl-z
    wasd
    ctrl-shift-n, ifyouknowwhatimean.jpg
    ctrl-w

    the only keys you need in life.
  • bystander 30 April 2012 09:15
    Those prices are quite reasonable for a customized mechanical keyboard, but I must say the examples they show are just ugly.
  • sixpac502 30 April 2012 09:32
    Get an old IBM model M mechanical keyboard and dye the keys with RIT dye from the supermarket.any color you want and cheap too
  • TunaSoda 30 April 2012 10:02
    I want a custom keyboard that has "ing", "tion", "ism" ect... buttons like that to make typing faster ;)
  • bystander 30 April 2012 10:07
    TunaSodaI want a custom keyboard that has "ing", "tion", "ism" ect... buttons like that to make typing fasterThat can be done with most any gaming keyboard that has macro-able keys.
  • bavman 30 April 2012 10:15
    I'd wait on buying keyboards or keys from them right now. In about a month or so they're going to start stocking PBT caps instead of these which are ABS. PBT caps develop shine a lot slower than ABS and thus last much longer. They're also going to introduce a TKL version of the keyboard later this year.
  • Catzwisker 30 April 2012 14:08
    Very appealing except I am looking for individual LED lighting for each key and a few user defined macro keys.
  • schmigz 30 April 2012 15:39
    Have had mine for about 6 months now. I love it.
