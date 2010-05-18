BFG Tech: We're Done with Graphics Cards

BFG Technologies said Tuesday that it has decided to pack its bags and leave the graphics card arena for an undetermined time. The news is quite a shock, as it was assumed that a good chunk of its revenue stemmed from the sales of its beefed up GPU solutions. However the company will now focus its efforts on selling its line of BFG Tech power supplies, the Deimos gaming notebooks, and the Phobos gaming systems.

"After eight years of providing innovative, high-quality graphics cards to the market, we regret to say that this category is no longer profitable for us, although we will continue to evaluate it going forward," said John Slevin, chairman of BFG Technologies in a statement. "We will continue to provide our award-winning power supplies and gaming systems, and are working on a few new products as well. I'd like to stress that we will continue to provide RMA support for our current graphics card warranty holders, as well as for all of our other products such as power supplies, PCs and notebooks."

For those who own a BFG card and it's still under warranty, that means you'll have access to telephone and email support. But as it stands now, BFG will no longer bring new graphics card products to the market--not even boards based on ATI GPUs. After serving as a Nvidia-exclusive card manufacturer for almost a decade, this could be a polite way of BFG announcing that--at this point in time--revenue just isn't possible using the current crop of Nvidia chips.

For many long-time customers, this is a sad day. BFG Technologies was well-known for its warranties, customer service, and stable overclocked Nvidia-based hardware.