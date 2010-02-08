PICTURED: Gigabyte's M1405 with External GPU

A few months back, Gigabyte announced the M1405 that came complete with a docking station that gave you more USB ports and HDMI and DVI, but also tacked on an Nvidia GeForce GT220 with 1GB of discrete to your machine.

CNet's Nicholas Aaron Khoo has spotted the M1405 in Taiwan and managed to get a few sneaky pictures and a video.

Specs for the device go a little something like this:

14-inch, 1366 x 768 resolution TFT LED

Intel Core 2 Duo SU7300

Up to 4GB memory and 500GB storage

DVD

Windows 7

Intel GMA 4500MHD in addition to the external GeForce GT220

Check out the pictures and video below.