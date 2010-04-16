200GB Toshiba HDD Built for Automobiles

Wednesday Toshiba revealed a small form factor hard drive (2.5-inch) that's designed for in-vehicle and industrial applications. Consisting of a single platter, the 4,200 RPM SATA MK2060GSC HDD provides a 200 GB capacity and an extremely quiet "silent seek" operation of 23dB. The drive can also withstand altitude variations of -300 to 12,000 meters during non-operating phases, and -300 to 5,650 meters while operating.

In addition to the MK2060GSC, Toshiba also announced the MK1060GSC, a similar drive save for its 100 GB capacity. As with the 200 GB model, the MK1060GSC delivers high levels of operating shock resistance as well as enhanced vibration resistance. Both HDDs are ideal for extreme environmental conditions, telematics, and infotainment applications.

"We are ideally positioned to provide vehicle systems manufacturers with the high-quality, reliable storage technology they need to capitalize on an evolving market opportunity," said Scott Wright, product manager for Toshiba Storage Device Division.

Toshiba also added that the drives are fully compliant with RoHS regulation, and are halogen free. Currently the drives are being sampled to select partners for qualification, however the company expects to ship the HDDs on a commercial basis sometime during Q3 2010.