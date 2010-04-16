Trending

200GB Toshiba HDD Built for Automobiles

By Business Computing 

Toshiba is launching two small form factor HDDs designed for use in automobiles.

Wednesday Toshiba revealed a small form factor hard drive (2.5-inch) that's designed for in-vehicle and industrial applications. Consisting of a single platter, the 4,200 RPM SATA MK2060GSC HDD provides a 200 GB capacity and an extremely quiet "silent seek" operation of 23dB. The drive can also withstand altitude variations of -300 to 12,000 meters during non-operating phases, and -300 to 5,650 meters while operating.

In addition to the MK2060GSC, Toshiba also announced the MK1060GSC, a similar drive save for its 100 GB capacity. As with the 200 GB model, the MK1060GSC delivers high levels of operating shock resistance as well as enhanced vibration resistance. Both HDDs are ideal for extreme environmental conditions, telematics, and infotainment applications.

"We are ideally positioned to provide vehicle systems manufacturers with the high-quality, reliable storage technology they need to capitalize on an evolving market opportunity," said Scott Wright, product manager for Toshiba Storage Device Division.

Toshiba also added that the drives are fully compliant with RoHS regulation, and are halogen free. Currently the drives are being sampled to select partners for qualification, however the company expects to ship the HDDs on a commercial basis sometime during Q3 2010.

9 Comments Comment from the forums
  • nevertell 17 April 2010 02:34
    We'd be better off using ssd's in car anyway.
    Reply
  • mauller07 17 April 2010 02:41
    nice, even more storage for your gadgetry that you cant be using while driving
    Reply
  • omnimodis78 17 April 2010 03:19
    To be used for what? System files (engine software, etc) or multimedia? Kind of relevant because if it's the former then even 1GB would be enough - but if it's for multimedia, I doubt a HDD is the way to go - I think a 40GB SSD would be a lot more realistic and practical.
    Reply
  • jellico 17 April 2010 03:40
    NegativeXPointless with SSD technology out now.No altitude restrictions, 100% quite and far more shock resistant.Yeah, I had the exact same thought when I was reading the artcile. The interior of a car is a very harsh environment for a hard drive, even a hardened one. Hugh temperature swings, vibrations out the wazoo, lateral forces upwards of 2Gs, accelerationa and deceleration forces even higher than that (especially the way I drive). An SSD, on the other hand, wouldn't be phased by any of that. Granted they are considerably more expensive, but then we are talking about a car, and probably a pretty nice one at that. At the end of the day, it won't add that much more to the total price.
    Reply
  • 17 April 2010 03:55
    I used a 100GB 3.5" HD in my old carputer system. It worked fine most of the time, but occasionally had issues with the extreme cold (fluid bearing drives), high heat(lack of cooling) as well as the bigger potholes. SSD is definitely the way to go now.
    Reply
  • mavroxur 17 April 2010 04:14
    jellicolateral forces upwards of 2Gs, accelerationa and deceleration forces even higher than that (especially the way I drive)

    What the hell do you drive? A Dodge Viper ACR pulls 1.02 G's on the skid pad according to Car & Driver.
    Reply
  • zak_mckraken 17 April 2010 04:23
    I have such a drive (Seagate) in my carputer. They cost more than an average hard drive, but less than a SSD and they're really reliable. It survived through a canadian winter!
    Reply
  • anamaniac 18 April 2010 08:41
    zak_mckrakenI have such a drive (Seagate) in my carputer. They cost more than an average hard drive, but less than a SSD and they're really reliable. It survived through a canadian winter!Oh my god! It can survive anything!
    Even nukes can kill a roach, but a HDD that survives a Canadian winter? No way!

    I agree, with even new crappy cars still costing $15,000, is $50 worth of flash memory a huge difference?
    I think GPS and the such should come reinstalled in every car. Manufacturers could probably do them for an extra $50 each of they wanted to.

    I don't see much of a purpose for these.
    Reply
  • 31 July 2012 21:46
    To those suggesting to go SSD, there is another factor to consider: operating temperature. Not many SSD can go below 0°C, while this drive has an extended temperature operating range of (-30° to 85°C)
    Reply