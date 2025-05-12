Western Digital is investing in ceramic hard drive pioneer Cerabyte — company's nearly indestructible storage device gets a key backer

Ground-breaking ceramic-based data storage outfit Cerabyte has today announced it has received strategic investment from Western Digital, a move it says will accelerate the development of its ceramic data storage tech.

Cerabyte is a German company seeking to revolutionize data storage. It uses ceramic-on-glass material that the company says is good for 5,000 years of data storage.

Not only is Cerabyte's revolutionary tech designed to be essentially permanent, but it could also pave the way for data storage capacities on a scale hitherto unfathomable – Cerabyte says its next-generation active archives combine multiple storage technologies as we head towards the Yottabite era.

Shantnu Sharma, Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer, Western Digital, said the company was "looking forward to working with Cerabyte to formulate a technology partnership for the commercialization of this technology," and said its investment in Cerabyte aligns with the company's priority of extending the reach of its products into long-term data storage use cases.

Cerabyte co-founder and CEO Christian Pflaum said, "We are excited to be working with Western Digital to define a technology partnership, fueling our ability to deliver accessible permanent storage solutions at scale.”

Cerabyte made headlines earlier this month by boiling its storage devices in salt water and grilling them in an oven to prove their resilience. The company says its ceramic storage is safe from heat and fire, moisture and water, UV light, radiation, corrosion, and even EMP bursts.

Long-term, Cerabyte hopes to reduce storage costs to less than $1 per TB by 2030, a mind-bending price compared to the current crop of best hard drives.

Neither Cerabyte nor Western Digital has proposed a more concrete timeframe for the launch of its products, simply stating today's newly-minted partnership will "accelerate" development.

