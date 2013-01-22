Intel Core i5, i7 Haswell Processors to be Released in June

According to the latest information from sources, the Core i7-4770K, i7-4770, i7-4770S, i7-4770T, i7-4765T, i5-4670K, i5-4670, i5-4670S, i5-4670T, i5-4570, i5-4570S, i5-4570T, i5-4430 and the i5-4430S will be released during the second quarter of 2013. Later, in the third quarter of this year, Intel will release the Core i3 Haswell and Ivy Bridge-E CPU's. Following that, we can also expect the Pentium and Celeron processors that are based on the same architecture.
The Haswell CPU's will feature Intel HD Graphics 4600, along with a new integrated memory controller that will run at speeds up to 1600MHz.
Haswell will also feature a new socket, LGA1150. Motherboards with this socket will feature a Lynx Point chipset, amongst which H81, H87 and Z87 chipsets.
Sources indicate that a number of Haswell CPU's should be released on the 2nd of June and that related products will be showcased just days later at Computex 2013.
|CPU
|Frequency
|Turbo Boost
|Cache-Memory
|Cores / Threads
|Dynamic Frequency
|TDP
|Core i7-4770K
|3.5 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|8 MB
|4 / 8
|1250
|84 W
|Core i7-4770
|3.4 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|8 MB
|4 / 8
|1200
|84 W
|Core i5-4670K
|3.4 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|6 MB
|4 / 4
|1200
|84 W
|Core i5-4670
|3.4 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|6 MB
|4 / 4
|1200
|84 W
|Core i5-4570
|3.2 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|6 MB
|4 / 4
|1150
|84 W
|Core i5-4430
|3.0 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|6 MB
|4 / 4
|1100
|84 W
|Core i7-4770S
|3.1 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|8 MB
|4 / 8
|1200
|65 W
|Core i7-4770T
|2.5 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|8 MB
|4 / 8
|1200
|45 W
|Core i7-4765T
|2.0 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|8 MB
|4 / 8
|1200
|35 W
|Core i5-4670S
|3.1 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|6 MB
|4 / 4
|1200
|65 W
|Core i5-4670T
|2.3 GHz
|3.3 G.z
|6 MB
|4 / 4
|1200
|45 W
|Core i5-4570S
|2.9 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|6 MB
|4 / 4
|1150
|65 W
|Core i5-4570T
|2.9 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|4 MB
|2 / 4
|1150
|35 W
|Core i5-4430S
|2.7 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|6 MB
|4 / 4
|1100
|65 W
Suck on the teet of our great leader, no matter how much respect anyone has for AMD when push comes to shove Intel robs the market from under them because you will fork over the cash for the best if the gap is large enough, business 101. And I love AMD....::cries a single tear::
Obviously, due to the mobile focus of this gen I am not expecting much in the way of a performance increase (other than onboard GPU), but I wonder what the chipsets will bring. Will we finally see thunderbolt/lightpeak become standard fair? Will we see continued improvement with onboard RAID controller? make USB3 standard and remove legacy USB connections? The final death of legacy ports like the COM and Parallel parts? The inclusion of integrated wifi 11n or 11ac (intel did all that working making wifi work on the Atom die... surely they could bring that to a mobo)?
If the chipsets do not have much new to offer, then I am afraid that everyone from the oldest iSeries on will have no real reason to upgrade.
I remember Intel said, no need for faster CPU, because there is no competition.
First will be the mobile and desktop i5 and i7 lineup, followed by the i3 and IB-E lineup, followed by the Celeron and Pentium lineup, followed by the ultra low power lineup when they perfect the manufacturing process. Expect 2-3 months between each line release.
And honestly, you don't need an 8 core in your game rig, or even home production rig, quad+HT has a few years left on it. When there was talk of 8 core x86 CPUs in the upcoming consoles it gave me hope that it would create a demand for 8 core desktop CPUs... but now even those look like they are going to be 2 module quad core chips... so ya... there goes that dream.