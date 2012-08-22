Jumpshot Kickstarter: Fully Automated Solution for PC Woes

As any techie can attest to, there is always one person in the family that somehow falls for every old trick in the book and just can't keep their computer free of malware. Regardless of how many times you warn them not to click those "You won a free iPad!" advertisements, somehow you always end up cleaning up their virus-ridden computers.

Whether it's your parents, aunts, cousins or computer-challenged friends, the obligation to help can become frustrating and tiresome. Luckily for us and all of the malware-magnet computer users out there, one Kickstarter project may change it all. The Jumpshot project from Tulane University graduates David Endler and Pedram Amimi is touted as a "fully automated solution for solving PC frustration.".

The concept is simple: the user plugs the Jumpshot USB stick into the computer, and the device automatically wipes away any traces of spyware, bloatware, adware, viruses, worms etc. Best of all the device is community driven, meaning all Jumpshot devices will be able to learn from each other in order to better assist its owners.

As if the functionality wasn't enough to hook you, the designers have also created a wealth of loveable problem-fighting "minions" to help market the Jumpshot. Each minion serves a specific purpose and each Jumpshot comes loaded with "Officer Pete" and all of his cuddly "minions". With 17 days left to go the team has already amassed $132,691 of support, smashing their funding goal of $25,000.

If you'd like to get your hands on one of these sophisticated, monocle-toting USB sticks, head on over to the Kickstarter page and make a contribution. $35 gets you an 8GB stick while $55 gets you a 32GB stick.