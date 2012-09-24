Nvidia GeForce GTX 650 Ti Specifications Leaked

We've heard that GeForce GTX 650 Ti is set to release on October 9, 2012, which should close the price gap between the recently released GTX 650 and GTX 660. Information coming out of ArabPCWorld shows the upcoming GTX 650 Ti has two disabled streaming multiprocessors (SMXs) on the GK106 GPU, which leaves it with only 576 CUDA cores and TMU count of 48.
The memory bus width is set at 128-bits with a standard memory amount of 1 GB. The GTX 650 Ti has a memory clock speed of 1350 MHz (5.40 GHz GDDR5-effective), with a memory bandwidth of 86 GB/s. The GPU is clocked at 960 MHz and, like the GTX 650, it doesn't offer a GPU Boost. The GPU is expected to have an 85 W TDP, which requires only one 6-pin power connector to power the card. The pricing is estimated to fall around $159 when released.
|Specifications
|GeForce GTX 660 Ti
|GeForce GTX 660
|GeForce GTX 650 Ti
|GeForce GTX 650
|Chip
|GK104
|GK106
|GK106
|GK107
|CUDA Cores
|1344
|960
|576
|384
|TMUs
|112
|80
|48
|32
|ROPs
|24
|24
|24
|16
|Base Clock
|915 MHz
|980 MHz
|960 MHz
|1058 MHz
|Boost Clock
|980 MHz
|1033 MHz
|N/A
|N/A
|Memory Configuration
|2 GB
|2 GB
|1 GB
|1 GB
|Memory Speed
|6.0 Gbps
|6.0 Gbps
|5.4 Gbps
|5.0 Gbps
|Memory Bandwidth
|144 GB/s
|144 GB/s
|86 GB/s
|80 GB/s
|Power Connectors
|2 x 6-pin
|6-pin
|6-pin
|6-pin
|TDP
|150 W
|150 W
|85 W
|64 W
|SLI Options
|3-way
|2-way
|Unknown
|N/A
|Price
|$299
|$229
|$149 (estimated)
|$109
Chart courteous of VideoCardz
Actually, I think that this is much stronger than the 550 Ti. The current 650 averages out to around the 550 Ti in performance, so this model with 50% more cores at a similar frequency with a 7.5% memory bandwidth advantage over the 650 (meaning that like Nvidia's higher end cards, this one is also probably at least a little memory-bandwidth bottle-necked too) should beat the 550 Ti by large margins in most games with most settings configurations.
mind you the Kepler (GTX 6 series) is a gaming only card so in a certain environment it might do OK for it's price point in gaming....
but right now the better OVERALL card is HD Radeon 7 series.
I say this and I'm a nVidia runner but I do more than gaming, computing is very important to me.
this card is better than the GTX 550 Ti in gaming..
Is what AMD needs for the 140-190 USD Range price. a little more Performance than HD6870, cheaper than a HD6850... Just between HD7770 and HD7850. And just about performance of a GTX560ti.
AMD, play smart, please!