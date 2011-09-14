Kingston Releases Business Class KC100 SSD

Kingston SSDNow KC100

The Kingston SSDNow KC100 features a 2.5-inch form factor, SATA 6.0 Gb/s interface, MTBF of 1 million hours, automatic data encryption using two embedded encryption engines, running in both AES-128 and AES-256. The drive is backed by a five-year warranty for added peace of mind. Utilizing SandForce’s DuraClass technology, KC100 delivers data integrity protection that runs transparently in the background.

“Kingston is thrilled to offer the new business-equipped KC100 SSD to enterprises,” said Ariel Perez, SSD business manager, Kingston. “Data integrity is important to every company and the KC100 is sure to deliver the highest standards of data protection on the client systems in which it is installed. Users can rest assured that with the combination of its endurance, reliability and performance, KC100 will become a very important asset in the workplace.”

Kingston SSDNow KC100 Features and Specifications:

Sequential Reads 6Gb/s: Based on “out-of-box performance” with ATTO Disk Benchmark 2.41 SATA Rev. 3.0 – 120GB & 240GB: 555MB/s; 480GB: 540MB/s SATA Rev. 2.0 – 120GB, 240GB & 480GB: 280MB/s

2.5" Interface: SATA Rev. 3.0 (6Gb/s), SATA Rev 2.0 (3Gb/s) and SATA Rev 1.0 (1.5Gb/s)

SATA Rev. 3.0 (6Gb/s), SATA Rev 2.0 (3Gb/s) and SATA Rev 1.0 (1.5Gb/s) Guaranteed: five-year Kingston warranty, 24/7 tech support

five-year Kingston warranty, 24/7 tech support Enterprise S.M.A.R.T Tools: Reliability Tracking, Usage Statistics, Life Remaining, Power Loss, Wear Leveling, Temperature, Drive Life Protection

Reliability Tracking, Usage Statistics, Life Remaining, Power Loss, Wear Leveling, Temperature, Drive Life Protection Capacity³: 120GB, 240GB, 480GB

120GB, 240GB, 480GB Storage temperatures: -40°C - 85°C

-40°C - 85°C Operating temperatures: 0°C - 70°C

0°C - 70°C Dimensions: 69.85mm x 100mm x 9.5mm

69.85mm x 100mm x 9.5mm Vibration operating: 2.17G

2.17G Vibration non-operating: 20G

20G Operating shock: 1500G

1500G Power specs: 0.455 W (TYP) Idle / 1.6 W (TYP) Read / 2.05 W (TYP) Write