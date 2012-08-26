Trending

Mobile Developer Gameloft Announces LoL-Styled MOBA

Another new multiplayer online battle arena coming to... your smartphone?

With mobile gaming on the rise, it was only a matter of time before somebody ported the wildly popular MOBA genre to the smartphone/tablet sector. Since the days of the original Defense of the Ancients (DOTA), the competitive gaming scene has grown to love the multiplayer online battle arena model of esports. Now, League of Legends is more popular than ever and continues to dominate the PC gaming universe.

Hoping to capitalize on the free-to-play MOBA trend, mobile powerhouse Gameloft has unveiled exclusive details on its upcoming MOBA, Heroes of Order & Chaos. Following the standard model, teams of three or five heroes will duke it out on a three-lane battlefield pushing to destroy the enemy base.

According to Gameloft, the game will feature 30 unique heroes at launch following the typical tank/ganker/carry/support archetypes found in all of the popular MOBA games. Of course, playing a MOBA on a smartphone will be quite a different experience than on a PC, but Gameloft hopes to make up for this with smart game controls.

Like most mobile games, players will control their character with a virtual joystick on the left side of the screen while using abilities and attacks on the right side of the screen. The game also features auto-targeting and auto-attacking features to give players more freedom to shop for items and view the entire battlefield.

While the limitations on a mobile-platform MOBA will likely prevent competitive play, Heroes of Order & Chaos may offer LoL-fanatics a familiar pastime for gaming on the go. Heroes of Order & Chaos won't be making its way over to the iOS and Android platforms until October 11, but you can definitely expect to hear more details on the game as its release approaches.

12 Comments Comment from the forums
  • killabanks 26 August 2012 18:21
    wow if its half as fun as dota cool!!
  • AMD X6850 26 August 2012 18:48
    One does not simply create a MOBA.
  • darkchazz 26 August 2012 18:48
    F*** the Gameloft copycats.
    Seriously... all of their games are direct ripoffs of popular pc/console titles.
  • Pennanen 26 August 2012 19:39
    darkchazzF*** the Gameloft copycats.Seriously... all of their games are direct ripoffs of popular pc/console titles.Sorry but no one cares if game is a ripoff from another game, might be better than the original.
  • singemagique 26 August 2012 20:05
    PennanenSorry but no one cares if game is a ripoff from another game, might be better than the original.
    +1, no we only seem to care if they are similarly shaped! haha
  • greghome 26 August 2012 21:48
    9395844 said:
    +1, no we only seem to care if they are similarly shaped! haha

    9395837 said:
    Sorry but no one cares if game is a ripoff from another game, might be better than the original.

    Tell that to Apple, they seem to be prepared to sue every Android phone manufacturer because they made rectangular phone with rounded edges
  • AstroTC 27 August 2012 00:13
    I like the concept, one the controls are good this game should be a blast
  • whimseh 27 August 2012 03:25
    Awesome, LoL is the best MOBA out there right now (mainly because it isn't an exact copy of DotA like HoN and Dota 2)
  • 27 August 2012 06:22
    Are they not worried about connection speeds over 3G networks?! You'd probably only get decent playability over Wi-Fi, which means you'll be in your home... which means you could be playing better games on your consoles/PC instead.
  • twelch82 27 August 2012 08:32
    PennanenSorry but no one cares if game is a ripoff from another game, might be better than the original.
    Apple would piss me off less if they weren't a company themselves based around copying. It'd be like Zynga suing other game companies on the grounds of copying.
