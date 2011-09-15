Intel and McAfee Reveal DeepSAFE Tech

Tuesday during the Intel Developers Forum, newly-acquired and now wholly-owned subsidiary McAfee demonstrated DeepSAFE, a technology that allows McAfee to develop hardware-assisted security products to take advantage of a "deeper" security footprint.

According to the company, the tech resides underneath the computer's operating system to gain better sight on deeply-rooted malware that typically embeds themselves outside the OS to evade current security solutions. McAfee DeepSAFE technology actually provides a direct view of system memory and processor activity that other solutions currently can't access, and will expose the rootkit in real-time as it is trying to hide malware.

"McAfee DeepSAFE technology sits beyond the operating system (and close to the silicon) allowing McAfee products to have an additional vantage point in the computing stack to better protect systems," the company said. "McAfee anticipates the McAfee DeepSAFE technology will be a foundation for a number of hardware-assisted security products that take advantage of a 'deeper' security footprint which will work in conjunction with McAfee Endpoint Security Platform that so many organizations trust to protect their endpoints and information."

Todd Gebhart, co-president of McAfee, said that the new tech won't be embedded directly on Intel's processors, but will instead take advantage of hardware features already included in Intel's current Core lineup and processors in the future. Consider the software as "hardware assisted" and optimized to run on Intel's technology, using Intel VTx technology available on all Intel Core i3, i5, i7 processors and vPro platforms. Intel VTx technology is available for use by anyone.

"This is a tremendous shift for McAfee and one of the biggest innovations in the security industry’s history," said Todd Gebhart, co-president of McAfee. "McAfee DeepSAFE uses hardware features already in the Intel processors to provide security beyond the OS. From this unique vantage point, DeepSAFE can apply new techniques to deliver a whole new generation of protection in real time to prevent malicious activity and not just detect infections."

McAfee said that the DeepSAFE technology runs with Microsoft Windows 7, but the company anticipates that it will also run with Windows 8 when it is released -- there's even a potential for Android support. The McAfee DeepSAFE technology that Paul Otellini discussed in his demo during the Intel Developers Forum early this week is currently in beta. However, additional details and technology specifics will be forthcoming, McAfee said.

"By combining the features of existing Intel hardware and innovations in security software, Intel and McAfee are driving innovation in the security industry by providing a new way to protect computing devices," said Renée James, senior vice president and general manager of the Software and Services Group at Intel and the Chairman of McAfee. "We are truly excited to introduce this technology upon which we will deliver new solutions."

For more information on McAfee DeepSAFE visit www.mcafee.com/deepSAFE.