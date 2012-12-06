Tom's Guide: Get the Microsoft Office 2013 Preview

Microsoft Office 2013 isn't due out for a while, but that doesn't mean you can't give Microsoft's Office 2013 Professional Plus a shot. If you're looking for the quick and dirty on the new features, tweaks, and changes that will appear in Office 2013, check out 'Get the Microsoft Office 2013 Preview.' From there you can download the trial and catch up on the changes Microsoft has made to its Office productivity suite.

Though we don't have an exact release date for Microsoft Office 2013, Microsoft recently released a trial of its Office 2013 Professional Plus productivity suite on its TechNet website, allowing users to try out the newest iteration of Microsoft's classic office productivity software package. We'll show you how to get your hands on it, how to set it up, and take a look at some of the changes to the MS Office.The Office 2013 Professional Plus preview includes the 2013 versions of Word, Excel, Powerpoint, Outlook, Access, InfoPath Designer & Filler, Publisher, OneNote, and Lync.Get the Microsoft Office 2013 Preview

