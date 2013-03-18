PQI Announces the Air Bank Portable NAS and Access Point

PQI's Air Bank 6W31 is a portable USB hard drive paired with a AP (Acess Point) that relays the wired Internet connection to WiFi devices and a battery-powered NAS server that supports both 802.11n WLAN and wired Ethernet. The device measures 77 x 135 x 20.5 mm (Width x Depth x Height) and weighs just 250 g which means that it is roughly the same size as most 2.5" portable hard drives.

The device's lithium polymer batteries are rated for 5 hours on a full charge and will be available in a choice of two colours (black and white) and in storage capacities of 500 GB and 1000 GB.

The PQI Air Bank 6W31 will be initially released on March 22nd in Japan with a price tag of 5,800¥ (US $165) for the 500 GB model and 19,800¥ ($206) for the 1000 GB variant. Information regarding its release in other markets is not currently available.