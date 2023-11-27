Newcomer RedMagic launches premium 27-inch 4K Mini LED monitor with 5,088 dimming zones, 49-inch 240Hz Ultrawide 5120x1440 QD-OLED

RedMagic, Nubia's gaming division, hopes to spice up the red-hot gaming monitor market with two new entries. They include the 49-inch Realm curved QD-OLED monitor and the 27-inch 5088 Partition monitor with a Mini LED panel.

Starting with the RedMagic Realm, the 49-inch 1800R curved display has 0.03 ms grey-to-grey response time and uses a Samsung QD-OLED panel. It features a DQHD resolution (5120 x 1440) with a maximum refresh rate of 240Hz. As you would expect from a high-end gaming monitor, it has AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync Adaptive-Sync technologies, 1,000 nits peak brightness, a VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400, and 99% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut.

(Image credit: RedMagic)

Other features include two 5-watt speakers and a headphone output for audio. Ports include two HDMI 2.1, a DisplayPort 1.4, and a USB Type-C with DisplayPort Alt-Mode and 90W charging for supported devices.

There's no pre-order listing for the RedMagic Realm ultrawide monitor; however, GizmoChina claims that it will debut at 8,999 Yuan in China, which is just under $1,300.

(Image credit: RedMagic)

The second new monitor from RedMagic is the 5088 Partition, which features a 27-inch 4K Mini LED panel with 5,088 dimming zones (hence the name). The AUO-sourced panel features 1,400 nits peak brightness, a 160Hz refresh rate, 10-bit color, 99% sRGB coverage and VESA HDR1400 certification.

There are no speakers, but it does have an earphone jack. The rest of the outputs are two HDMI 2.1 ports, DP 1.4, and a USB Type-C port for charging at up to 90 watts. Since this is branded as a gaming monitor, it has a triangular-shaped RGB array behind the monitor, surrounding the monitor mount.

Chinese retailer JD is currently taking pre-orders for the monitor at 5499 Yuan, which converts to around $770.

Unfortunately, there is no word yet on U.S. or European availability for either monitor.