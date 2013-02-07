Rumored Samsung Galaxy S4 Specs, Set for March 15 Debut

Samsung's Galaxy S4 is apparently scheduled for a debut on March 15, while a render and a new batch of rumored specs for the device have emerged.

SamMobile said a "trusted insider" claimed that March 15 is the date that the S4 will be unveiled. A European release will purportedly follow in early April. The unveiling itself is said to be taking place at a Samsung Mobile Unpacked event. Last year, the South Korean technology company announced the Galaxy S3 during an Unpacked event.

Invitations for the unveiling will apparently be sent out soon after the Mobile World Congress at the end of February. A new set of Galaxy S4 specs and a render, meanwhile, have also surfaced, as noted above.

Samsung, which has confirmed the existence of the Galaxy S4, previously said that the device will skip the aforementioned event. The smartphone itself was recently showcased in an alleged leaked press shot.