Trending

Scythe Announces Dual 5.25'' Kama Bay Amplifier Pro

By Audio 

Scythe has revealed that its Kama Bay Amp Pro is now available in stores.

Scythe has announced the Kama Bay Amp Pro, a generously equipped amplifier which users can mount in two 5.25" drive bays.

To begin with, the unit has a RMS power of 48 watts, 24 per channel, a total of four analogue input channels and an expected frequency range that goes from 20 Hz up to 20 kHz. The amplifier has 3 RCA female tulip inputs mounted on the back and so are accessible from inside the case and a single 3.5 mm input jack on the front. All of the Karma Bay's inputs and speaker terminals are gold plated and the latter terminal also has support for banana plugs.

The unit also features USB passthrough support, treble and bass adjustment and comes with a remote control which allows users to choose from the four input channels, mute, LED color, power, volume and treble and bass adjustment. It is worth nothing that the remote has no media keys and so users will not be able to directly control their media with it.

Since the amplifier does not draw power from the PSU, it comes with an external power brick and makes it entirely possible to use the amplifier as a standalone unit or mount it outside of the enclosure. Scythe also bundles in a variety of different cables and two expansion slot covers with gaps to assist in cable management.

Scythe's Kama Bay Amp Pro is available with an MSRP of €84 which translates to roughly $110.

Contact Us for News Tips, Corrections and Feedback

10 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Firion87 15 March 2013 11:28
    If it had a FM tuner I would have ordered it. This way I can't do anything with it.
    Reply
  • XngXtuHl 15 March 2013 12:29
    Thanks explaining for what use is this thing
    Reply
  • CrArC 15 March 2013 13:07
    So you have to snake cable through your case to use it... seems to have no sockets on the PCI bracket there... and it doesn't even run off the abundant arrangement of spare SATA and molex connectors in the average computer case?

    The only way they could make it any less convenient would be if it doesn't turn on until you punch yourself in the nuts.
    Reply
  • virgult 15 March 2013 13:31
    Buy a T-Amp board and build yourself the enclosure.
    Reply
  • jhansonxi 15 March 2013 14:14
    It doesn't need two 5.25in "half-height" bays - it needs a full-height bay. Many cases have non-removable integrated guides between 5.25in bays and the solid sides of this amplifier is going to prevent it from fitting in those.
    http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Drive_bay
    Reply
  • jhansonxi 15 March 2013 14:27
    Here's a better review:
    http://g3ar.co.za/2011/08/28/scythe-unveils-three-in-chassis-amps/
    Also more timely since it was published back in 2011 when these products were announced.

    For a PC audio component I would expect to see S/PDIF inputs at minimum.
    http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/S/PDIF
    Reply
  • DRosencraft 15 March 2013 15:53
    If this was a receiver instead of an amplifier, I would be more interested. But I can imagine an audio pro liking their amp right there with their PC for quick edits and the like.
    Reply
  • mazty 15 March 2013 17:28
    That's a really ugly looking amp - why on earth didn't they make it digital?
    Reply
  • shadowfamicom 15 March 2013 19:34
    Honestly I like the look of having the meters on there in an inverted color scheme compared to the meters you would find on a 80's cassette deck. If done right I think this would look really kick ass on a case. I understand why they are doing a separate power supply... trying to isolate the power source from the PSU that does HDD, SDD, DVD/CD, Mobo, Graphics Cards, Sound Cards and USB ports. But it still seems kind of stupid, rather just get an external one. I see why they would not have a back plate extension ports and instead went with a bracket with a hole. Even though it doesn't look as nice alot of audiophiles really like using their own cables, and adding and extension like that would add problem areas to the line. Though honestly, I don't think an audiophile would buy this...
    Reply
  • Vincent Vega II 20 March 2013 21:12
    Hi All, I own it, and I also own a T-amp : please try it before posting any comment :)
    It sounds as good as my t-amp but with 24w per channel.

    I am waiting for a professional review to hear what pros tell about it

    Kind regards
    Reply