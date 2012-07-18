The Velox V70 Will Re-Write Your SSD Experience

Silicon Power said on Tuesday that its new 2.5-inch Velox V70 SSD will re-write everyone's SSD experience thanks to a powerful combination of new built-in Toggle/Synchronous flash, an advanced controller and firmware. It's also coated in metallic gold, bringing a rich, pretty sparkle to the dull innards of your desktop (unless it's already lit up like a Christmas tree, of course).

"Unlike the traditional SSD, Velox V70 features optimized firmware and advanced Toggle/Synchronous NAND flash while utilizing the latest SandForce SF-2281 controller," the company said. "With faster computer startup time and application launch time, V70 can greatly change your SSD experience and is ideal for professional users for video & audio editing, gaming and multiple tasking."

The specs report that the SSD has a maximum read speed of 557 MB/s and a maximum write speed of 507 MB/s. It also features a random 4K write speed of up to 86000 IOPS, a SATA III 6 Gb/s connector (backwards compatible to SATA II 3 Gb/s), support for TRIM and Garbage Collection technology, and a built-in SMART monitoring system. It's equipped with DuraWrite and wear leveling, and is implemented with ECC technology to guarantee data transmission reliability.

"Apart from the accelerated transferring rate, V70 is also a more durable and reliable storage device. It is able to endure more write cycles and significantly expands the life-span of your SSD," Silicon Power said, adding that it comes with a three year warranty.

The Velox V70 SSD arrives in capacities of 60 GB, 120 GB, 240 GB and 480 GB. Actual availability and pricing is unknown at this point, so stay tuned or keep checking back with your favorite online retailer to see if the drive is available.