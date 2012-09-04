USB Solar Tree Charges Your Gadgets

If you've got plenty of sunshine around and a need to charge your USB gadgets, you'll probably appreciate one of Brando's neat solar chargers. Equipped with a 3,000mAh battery that can be charged via leaf-like solar panels or AC power, the Brando Solar Tree charger lets you grow your own electricity.

It may not be the most portable or stylish of solar chargers, but it certainly makes for an interesting desktop decoration. The device is semi-modular and lets you customize the tree to your liking, but the small solar panels may not be as efficient as other charging devices. One advantage the tree does have though, is its budget-friendly price tag of $55.