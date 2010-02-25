Trending

Star Wars Lightsabers in USB Flash Drive Form

By Business Computing 

The Force, powered by USB.

Novelty USB flash drives can be the perfect example of geeky utility. Aside from Transformers USB that actually transform, the next coolest thing could be USB Lightsabers that actually light up.

These official Lucasfilm licensed USB products come in both Darth Vader's red design or Luke Skywalker's green design and measure five inches long. Capacity-wise, they're not much at only 1GB, but the appeal of this product isn't related to storage – it's about having a glowing Lightsaber protruding from your USB port. Sadly, they don't make any noise.

ThinkGeek is now selling these for $20 each.

31 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Socialdisorder 26 February 2010 04:57
    Buy it you must!
    Reply
  • flea420 26 February 2010 05:00
    Ghey
    Reply
  • romansky 26 February 2010 05:08
    looks like its for "road warrior" woman... ;)
    Reply
  • icepick314 26 February 2010 05:09
    no midichlorians?

    LAME!!!

    /s
    Reply
  • mikewong 26 February 2010 05:18
    May the capacity be with you
    Reply
  • montyp2000 26 February 2010 05:26
    Maybe bump up the capacity to something more common like 4gig or more and have it make the activation and deactivation sound sound when you plug it in and pull it out. I'd pay a little extra for that
    Reply
  • jeverson 26 February 2010 05:54
    montyp2000Maybe bump up the capacity to something more common like 4gig or more and have it make the activation and deactivation sound sound when you plug it in and pull it out. I'd pay a little extra for that
    I know... am sick of all these "novelty" storage devices cheeping out on the storage and then charging you a premium just because it lights up... Wooooo... Why does it feel like these where inspired by episodes 1-3... :P
    Reply
  • JohnnyLucky 26 February 2010 06:23
    Gimme a break. How about a price break instead!
    Reply
  • nforce4max 26 February 2010 07:08
    Hmmmm is it the real thing? If it is the tax man has some thing new to worry about. :)
    Reply
  • babybeluga 26 February 2010 07:18
    Is that a lightsaber in your pocket or were you just looking at porn?
    Reply