Walmart's Straight Talk Unlimited Plan Isn't Really Unlimited

By Cell Phones 

Walmart's unlimited every thing plan isn't actually unlimited.

As is the case for most cell phone plans touting an "unlimited" package, Walmart's Straight Talk plan doesn't really offer unlimited data as advertised.

Recently, when Walmart announced its plan to sell the iPhone with a $45/mo payment for an unlimited plan, there was good reason to be suspicious. It sounded too good. And it turns out that it was exactly that.

The Straight Talk plan actually only offers 2 GB of data per month. Past that limit and customers are sure to experience throttling on their bandwidth. Some customers found themselves completely cut off on data.

$45/mo for unlimited talk and text, and 2 GB of data isn't half bad for a cell phone plan. Still, Straight Talk might want to rethink its marketing strategies, lest it anger one too many customers with its sweet talk of unlimited data plans. 

29 Comments Comment from the forums
  • abbadon_34 17 January 2013 07:05
    Sounds like the existing straight talk plan "fine print"
    Reply
  • 17 January 2013 07:05
    ...Because welfare recipients need a data plan too...
    Reply
  • house70 17 January 2013 07:26
    Still a better deal than existing plans from AT&T, Verizon, and such. They will throttle your bandwidth when you reach the cap AND they will slap you with overages.
    Reply
  • A Bad Day 17 January 2013 07:47
    I wonder when will the "Unlimited" term's definition become a synonym to "Limited"?
    Reply
  • Benihana 17 January 2013 07:56
    A Bad DayI wonder when will the "Unlimited" term's definition become a synonym to "Limited"?Unlimited : Limited :: Inflammable : Flammable
    Reply
  • A Bad Day 17 January 2013 08:08
    Suspicious out-of-topic shorten link is suspicious...
    Reply
  • 11796pcs 17 January 2013 08:14
    What did you seriously expect from Walmart?
    Reply
  • blakphoenix 17 January 2013 09:02
    At least in the US you only get throttled, here in OZ you get charged $2/MB if you go over your limit.
    Reply
  • QEFX 17 January 2013 09:21
    mika8311oAnyone else interested in getting on of these for 2013? http://goo.gl/qXd99One of the best pieces of hardware out right now if you ask me for the price..
    I'll pass. I prefer my identity to get stolen the old fashion way ... by a disgruntled ex-girlfriend.

    Reply
  • sykozis 17 January 2013 09:24
    wow....writer should have done some actual research before writing this load of bull....

    Straight Talk uses Verizon, Sprint and T-Mobile networks. Phones available through Straight Talk on the Verizon network only work with the $30/month plan. Phones on the Sprint and T-Mobile networks can use the $45/month plan. Phones on the T-Mobile network are subject to being throttled after 2GB. Phones on the Sprint network actually have unlimited data....

    Catherine, please do some actual research. Only the GSM smartphones through Straight Talk have a 2GB cap imposed by T-Mobile. The CDMA smartphones have Sprint's unlimited data plan with no cap at all.

    11796pcsWhat did you seriously expect from Walmart?Walmart is restricted to the limitations imposed by the carriers. If you buy a GSM smartphone, you're stuck with whatever limitations T-Mobile imposes (including that 2GB cap that Catherine obviously made no attempt to research). If you buy a CDMA smartphone, you're stuck with any limitations imposed by Sprint (which does NOT include that 2GB cap as they offer a real unlimited data plan, unlike T-Mobile). If you read the phone packaging, it will tell you which carrier's network the phone actually uses. Verizon's network is only available for "feature phones" though and don't receive the unlimited data plan at all.
    Reply