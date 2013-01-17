Walmart's Straight Talk Unlimited Plan Isn't Really Unlimited

As is the case for most cell phone plans touting an "unlimited" package, Walmart's Straight Talk plan doesn't really offer unlimited data as advertised.

Recently, when Walmart announced its plan to sell the iPhone with a $45/mo payment for an unlimited plan, there was good reason to be suspicious. It sounded too good. And it turns out that it was exactly that.

The Straight Talk plan actually only offers 2 GB of data per month. Past that limit and customers are sure to experience throttling on their bandwidth. Some customers found themselves completely cut off on data.

$45/mo for unlimited talk and text, and 2 GB of data isn't half bad for a cell phone plan. Still, Straight Talk might want to rethink its marketing strategies, lest it anger one too many customers with its sweet talk of unlimited data plans.